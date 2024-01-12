Dozens of charming dogs and puppies are looking for permanent homes in and around Liverpool.

Dogs Trust's Merseyside branch currently has more than sixty dogs and puppies in its care, and many have been there for a long time.

The Merseyside kennels are based in Huyton, and it is easy to contact the rehoming centre to arrange a visit.

Whether you're looking to adopt a puppy or an older dog, there are a variety of breeds, types and ages available.

Here are thirteen of Dogs Trusts Merseyside's most recent additions, who would love to find a loving family in 2024. Can you help?

1 . Penny Penny is a Jack Russell Terrier who can live with children of high school age and possibly a well matched small dog. Dogs Trust cannot guarantee that she is house trained but it's more than likely. She has a luxating patella but it doesn't cause her any issues. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

2 . Chanelle Chanelle is a French Bulldog who can live with children over the age of eight. She has issues with her skin which require daily medication. She'll need to be the only pet at home.

3 . Emerald Emerald is a Labrador Retriever cross looking for a home in Merseyside. She is only one but can live with children over the age of eight and other dogs. It is not certain if she is fully house trained. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside