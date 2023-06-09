4 . Tamar

Tamar is a Dobermann looking for a home where any children are very confident and over the age of 10, as he is a big lad and can get rather lively. Pending a successful mix at the centre he could potentially live with another dog who would be tolerant of his pushy play style, but not cats. He is house trained but is not used to being left for more than two hours, so will need somebody home for much of the time to help him settle and build this time up slowly. Photo: Dogs Trust