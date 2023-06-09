Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Dogs Trust Merseyside: 15 dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in and around Liverpool

From seven-month old pups to older dogs looking for some tender loving care, these canines need your help.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 9th Jun 2023, 17:05 BST

If you’re thinking of adding a dog to your family, why not visit Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch, and meet the wonderful animals who have nowehere else to turn.

The charity is facing record numbers of people needing to give up their pets, as they can’t afford to care for them.

Dogs Trust are struggling to house all of these pups, and are looking for volunteer foster carers to provide a temporary home for dogs of all ages, shapes and sizes, or for families to take them home permanently.

Here are 14 dogs and puppies, who have recently arrived at the Merseyside kennels.

Ruby is a Siberian Husky cross, who is just seven months old. She can live with confident children over the age of 10. As a stray Dogs Trust aren’t too sure if she is housetrained and may need her leaving hours built up in the home once settled.

1. Ruby

Ruby is a Siberian Husky cross, who is just seven months old. She can live with confident children over the age of 10. As a stray Dogs Trust aren’t too sure if she is housetrained and may need her leaving hours built up in the home once settled. Photo: Dogs Trust

Oliver is a Jack Russell Terrier who can live with children over the age of 10 years old. He is housetrained and can be left up to three hours on his own.

2. Oliver

Oliver is a Jack Russell Terrier who can live with children over the age of 10 years old. He is housetrained and can be left up to three hours on his own. Photo: Dogs Trust

Bluebell is a German Shepherd who is quite nervous and shy. She will need somebody at home as much as possible as she is not used to being left, but can have her alone time built up slowly.

3. Bluebell

Bluebell is a German Shepherd who is quite nervous and shy. She will need somebody at home as much as possible as she is not used to being left, but can have her alone time built up slowly. Photo: Dogs Trust

Tamar is a Dobermann looking for a home where any children are very confident and over the age of 10, as he is a big lad and can get rather lively. Pending a successful mix at the centre he could potentially live with another dog who would be tolerant of his pushy play style, but not cats. He is house trained but is not used to being left for more than two hours, so will need somebody home for much of the time to help him settle and build this time up slowly.

4. Tamar

Tamar is a Dobermann looking for a home where any children are very confident and over the age of 10, as he is a big lad and can get rather lively. Pending a successful mix at the centre he could potentially live with another dog who would be tolerant of his pushy play style, but not cats. He is house trained but is not used to being left for more than two hours, so will need somebody home for much of the time to help him settle and build this time up slowly. Photo: Dogs Trust

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:DogsHomePuppiesDogs TrustPeopleAnimals