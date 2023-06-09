If you’re thinking of adding a dog to your family, why not visit Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch, and meet the wonderful animals who have nowehere else to turn.
The charity is facing record numbers of people needing to give up their pets, as they can’t afford to care for them.
Dogs Trust are struggling to house all of these pups, and are looking for volunteer foster carers to provide a temporary home for dogs of all ages, shapes and sizes, or for families to take them home permanently.
Here are 14 dogs and puppies, who have recently arrived at the Merseyside kennels.
1. Ruby
Ruby is a Siberian Husky cross, who is just seven months old. She can live with confident children over the age of 10. As a stray Dogs Trust aren’t too sure if she is housetrained and may need her leaving hours built up in the home once settled. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Oliver
Oliver is a Jack Russell Terrier who can live with children over the age of 10 years old. He is housetrained and can be left up to three hours on his own. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Bluebell
Bluebell is a German Shepherd who is quite nervous and shy. She will need somebody at home as much as possible as she is not used to being left, but can have her alone time built up slowly. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Tamar
Tamar is a Dobermann looking for a home where any children are very confident and over the age of 10, as he is a big lad and can get rather lively. Pending a successful mix at the centre he could potentially live with another dog who would be tolerant of his pushy play style, but not cats. He is house trained but is not used to being left for more than two hours, so will need somebody home for much of the time to help him settle and build this time up slowly. Photo: Dogs Trust