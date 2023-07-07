Dogs Trust Merseyside: 15 adorable dogs up for adoption in and around Liverpool this summer
These lovely animals need some TLC.
The ongoing financial crisis is putting pressure on all of us, but dog owners are also battling with having to give up their canine companions due to increasing costs.
With less disposable income than usual, and basic household items surging in price, many people are contacting rescue charities, like Dogs Trust, and asking them to take their animals in.
Dogs Trust houses dogs of all breeds, shapes, sizes and ages, and many have had traumatic lives so far, or have been placed in care by their former owners.
So, if you’re looking to bring a new family member into your home, why not consider meeting some of these lovely pups at the Merseyside rescue centre?
Below are 15 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, and they would love to meet you.