The ongoing financial crisis is putting pressure on all of us, but dog owners are also battling with having to give up their canine companions due to increasing costs.

With less disposable income than usual, and basic household items surging in price, many people are contacting rescue charities, like Dogs Trust, and asking them to take their animals in.

Dogs Trust houses dogs of all breeds, shapes, sizes and ages, and many have had traumatic lives so far, or have been placed in care by their former owners.

So, if you’re looking to bring a new family member into your home, why not consider meeting some of these lovely pups at the Merseyside rescue centre?

Below are 15 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, and they would love to meet you.

1 . Opie Opie is a Lurcher cross, who will need somebody at home for much of the time whilst he settles in. He can live with any children who are over the age of 12, but no pets. Photo: Dogs Trust

2 . Rosie Rosie is a Bulldog, who can live with children of high school age but she'll need to be the only pet at home. She's house trained and can be left by herself for about four hours. Rosie can have adverse reactions to a lot of commercial dog foods and needs to be fed on raw or something like Nature Diet. Photo: Dogs Trust

3 . Nora Nora is a Greyhound who can live with other medium to large dogs but nothing smaller and no other animals. She has no experience of being around children but should be fine with kids of high school age. Photo: Dogs Trust

4 . Denver Denver is a Jack Russell Terrier who needs a home where any children are of high school age and she is the only pet. She's house trained and can be left for an hour or two, and would benefit from some training. Photo: Dogs Trust

