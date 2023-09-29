1 . Roly

Roly is a Bichon Frise cross looking for a home with his friend Georgie as they are a well bonded duo. They are both looking for a home over the age of 16 due to Roly’s nervous nature. They are looking for a home where they are the only pets in the home. Roly is house trained and can be left a couple of hours during the day with these hours being built up slowly if needed. Adopters will need to take into consideration grooming costs as these two require regular grooming. Photo: Dogs Trust