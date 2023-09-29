A local animal rescue is seeking loving owners for their adorable dogs and puppies.
Charities and rescue centres across the country are facing unprecedented numbers of people looking to give up their pets, and Dogs Trust Merseyside is no exception.
If you have been thinking of getting a pet and believe the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra, Dogs Trust could be the perfect place for you to find an adorable new family member.
Here are 15 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s latest additions, who are hoping to find the perfect family and the ideal home.
1. Roly
Roly is a Bichon Frise cross looking for a home with his friend Georgie as they are a well bonded duo. They are both looking for a home over the age of 16 due to Roly’s nervous nature. They are looking for a home where they are the only pets in the home. Roly is house trained and can be left a couple of hours during the day with these hours being built up slowly if needed. Adopters will need to take into consideration grooming costs as these two require regular grooming. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Zando
Zando is a Crossbreed who can live with teenagers but will need to be the only pet at home, though he can walk with quiet dogs. Dogs Trust have no history for him however he has been for a sleepover with one of their members of staff who confirmed he is housetrained. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Bailey
Bailey is a Labrador looking for a home free from other pets and where any children are over the age of 16 and confident around large exuberant dogs. He is house trained and can be left by himself for four hours or so, once settled.
4. Blue
Blue is a Siberian Husky who needs a home free of other pets and children. He may take a while to settle in and his adopters will need to be patient. Blue is house trained and could be left for a couple of hours if built up gradually. He requires ongoing pain relief. Photo: Dogs Trust