A local animal rescue is seeking loving owners for the adorable dogs and puppies in their care.
Charities and rescue centres across the country are facing unprecedented numbers of people looking to give up their pets, as a result of he cost of living crisis, and Dogs Trust Merseyside is no exception.
If you have been thinking of getting a pet and believe in the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra, Dogs Trust could be the perfect place for you to find an adorable new family member, with the Merseyside branch based in Huyton.
Here are 15 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s latest additions, who are hoping to find the perfect family and the ideal, permanent home.
1. Poppy
Poppy is a Lurcher puppy who will need somebody at home for much of the time to help her with house training and socialisation. She could share her home with another dog, children over the age of eight and potentially a cat given slow and sensible introductions. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyide
2. Bruno
Bruno is a Rottweiler who will need to be the only pet in the home and can live with children over the age of 12. He will need somebody at home most of the time while he settles to ensure that he is not destructive and can help with his house training. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Cam
Cam is a Border Collie looking for a home where he can be the only pet and where any children at home are over the age of 14. Dogs Trust have no history him as he was found straying. He will need somebody at home for much of the time to help with any house training and to build up his alone time slowly and positively. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Steven
Steven is a Siberian Husky puppy who will need to be the only dog in the home. He could live with cats as he has done so previously and confident children over the age of 10. He is house trained and used to being left for a couple of hours, but not for very long periods so will need somebody at home enough to build this time up gradually. He very much needs an active family as he has endless energy, and somebody who is happy to make sure he is brushed daily.