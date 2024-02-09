4 . Steven

Steven is a Siberian Husky puppy who will need to be the only dog in the home. He could live with cats as he has done so previously and confident children over the age of 10. He is house trained and used to being left for a couple of hours, but not for very long periods so will need somebody at home enough to build this time up gradually. He very much needs an active family as he has endless energy, and somebody who is happy to make sure he is brushed daily.