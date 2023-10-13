16 adorable dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Merseyside up for adoption near Liverpool
Dogs Trust Merseyside have a number of dogs currently looking for a new home, including labradors and huskies.
Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch, based in Huyton, has 59 different dogs currently up for adoption, ranging from puppies to golden oldies, and labradors to huskies.
The team can care for up to 85 dogs in their 67 kennels at any one time, but would, of course, prefer their animals to find permanent, loving homes.
The Merseyside rescue centre is also accepting pre-loved donations of treats, toys, towels and bedding (except feather duvets) to give to the lovely dogs in their care. Items can be donated via their contact-free drop off point.
Here are 16 of Dog Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, who would to meet you.