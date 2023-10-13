Register
BREAKING
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea

16 adorable dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Merseyside up for adoption near Liverpool

Dogs Trust Merseyside have a number of dogs currently looking for a new home, including labradors and huskies.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:09 BST

A number of adorable dogs and puppies are looking for loving forever homes in and around Liverpool.

Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch, based in Huyton, has 59 different dogs currently up for adoption, ranging from puppies to golden oldies, and labradors to huskies.

The team can care for up to 85 dogs in their 67 kennels at any one time, but would, of course, prefer their animals to find permanent, loving homes.

The Merseyside rescue centre is also accepting pre-loved donations of treats, toys, towels and bedding (except feather duvets) to give to the lovely dogs in their care. Items can be donated via their contact-free drop off point.

Here are 16 of Dog Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, who would to meet you.

Fendi is a sweet Shar Pei who can live with other quiet dogs and children over the age of 8. She is perfectly house trained and can be left alone for a few hours without worry. Fendi has limited vision.

1. Fendi

Fendi is a sweet Shar Pei who can live with other quiet dogs and children over the age of 8. She is perfectly house trained and can be left alone for a few hours without worry. Fendi has limited vision. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

Kiwi is a Boxer cross who needs a home free from other pets and where any children are 16 or over. She's silly and loving, she just needs someone who is willing to put in a little work with her to give her another chance.

2. Kiwi

Kiwi is a Boxer cross who needs a home free from other pets and where any children are 16 or over. She's silly and loving, she just needs someone who is willing to put in a little work with her to give her another chance. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

Kaiser is a Patterdale Terrier cross who can live with children over the age of 12 but needs to be the only pet at home. Dogs Trust have no history for him and cannot guarantee that he is house trained. He will need a secure home as he can be very quick at doors.

3. Kaiser

Kaiser is a Patterdale Terrier cross who can live with children over the age of 12 but needs to be the only pet at home. Dogs Trust have no history for him and cannot guarantee that he is house trained. He will need a secure home as he can be very quick at doors. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

Gillie is a crossbreed who has been in and out of a few homes in his short life. At less than a year old, he will need someone around most of the time but can live with another dog.

4. Gillie

Gillie is a crossbreed who has been in and out of a few homes in his short life. At less than a year old, he will need someone around most of the time but can live with another dog. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PuppiesAdoptionDogsDogs TrustAnimals