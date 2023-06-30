Dogs Trust Merseyside: 16 dogs and puppies up for adoption in and around Liverpool
These pups are looking for a forever home this summer.
People across the country are feeling the strain of the ongoing cost of living crisis, and many are having to give up their canine companions, due to increased bills and less disposable income.
There are over 60 dogs currently living in Dog Trust’s Merseyside branch, and they are all looking for permanent homes with loving families, who can show give them some much needed love and attention.
Dogs Trust houses dogs of all breeds, shapes, sizes and ages, and many have had traumatic lives so far, or have been placed in care by their former owners.
So, if you’re looking to bring a new family member into your home, why not consider meeting some of these lovely pups at the Merseyside rescue centre?
Below are 16 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, and they would love to meet you.