People across the country are feeling the strain of the ongoing cost of living crisis, and many are having to give up their canine companions, due to increased bills and less disposable income.

There are over 60 dogs currently living in Dog Trust’s Merseyside branch, and they are all looking for permanent homes with loving families, who can show give them some much needed love and attention.

Dogs Trust houses dogs of all breeds, shapes, sizes and ages, and many have had traumatic lives so far, or have been placed in care by their former owners.

So, if you’re looking to bring a new family member into your home, why not consider meeting some of these lovely pups at the Merseyside rescue centre?

Below are 16 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, and they would love to meet you.

1 . Monty Monty is a crossbreed who needs to be rehomed with his brother Buddy, but no other pets. They can live with children of high school age, are house trained and can be left alone for a few hours. Photo: Dogs Trust

2 . Simba Simba is an American Bulldog cross, who will need to be the only dog as he doesn’t know how to behave around others, and can live with children of high school age. He may not be house trained. Photo: Dogs Trust

3 . Duke Duke is a crossbreed, looking for a home with his best friend, Tara. They are house trained but will need someone there most of the time. They can live with children over the age of eight but will need to be the only pets at home.

4 . Tara Tara is a bonny German Shepherd, looking for a home together with her friend Duke. They are house trained but will need someone there most of the time. They can live with children over the age of eight but will need to be the only pets at home. Photo: Dogs Trust