Dogs Trust Merseyside: 17 lovely puppies and dogs looking for a home in and around Liverpool this summer

Could you give them a loving home this summer?

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:55 BST

Dogs Trust is facing record numbers of people needing to give up their pets, as they can’t afford to care for them.

The charity is struggling to house all of these pups, and are looking for volunteer foster carers to provide a temporary home for dogs of all ages, breeds and sizes, or for families to take them home permanently.

Many of the lovely pups at the centre have had a sad start to life, or experienced some pretty traumatic events and are in need of some TLC.

If you’re thinking of adding a dog to your family, why not visit Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch, and meet the wonderful animals who have nowehere else to turn.

Here are 17 dogs and puppies, who have recently arrived at the Merseyside kennels.

1. Poppy

Poppy is a Yorkshire Terrier, who will need to be the only pet in the home. She has a heart condition so needs a quiet environment, and can only live with children over 14-years-old. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

2. Remi

Remi is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, who needs a home with no other pets and no children under the age of 16. His adopters must be prepared to be patient with him, and to meet him at the centre multiple times before taking him home. Remi was found tied up and abandoned, and nobody ever claimed him from the stray kennels. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

3. Lexi

Lexi is a Chihuahua who will need a home free from other pets and where any children are over the age of 14. She is house trained and can be left for a couple of hours once she has settled in. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

4. Meg

Meg is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, looking for a home with no other pets. She adores being with people and is a very happy little soul, always keen for walks and an explore somewhere. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

