There’s no denying that dogs are man’s best friend, but dogs and puppies up and down the country are being abandoned as people feel the sting of the cost of living crisis.
Charities and rescue centres across the country are facing unprecedented numbers of people looking to give up their pets, and Dogs Trust Merseyside is no exception.
If you have been thinking of getting a pet and believe the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra, Dogs Trust could be the perfect place for you to find an adorable new family member.
Here are 17 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s latest additions, who are hoping to find the perfect family and the ideal home.
1. Zando
Zando is a Crossbreed who can live with teenagers but will need to be the only pet at home, though he can walk with quiet dogs. Dogs Trust have no history for him however he has been for a sleepover with one of their members of staff who confirmed he is housetrained. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Blue
Blue is a Siberian Husky who needs a home free of other pets and children. He may take a while to settle in and his adopters will need to be patient. Blue is house trained and could be left for a couple of hours if built up gradually. He requires ongoing pain relief. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Alan
Alan is a French Bull Dog looking for a home where he can be the only pet, but with regular walking company outside, and where any children are over the age of 12. He will need somebody at home for most of the time to help him settle in and refresh his house training. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Rubble
Rubble is a Jack Russell Terrier looking for a home where he will hardly be left alone as he will bark and chew things if left more than an hour. He will need to be the only pet at home but can live with children of high school age. Photo: Dogs Trust