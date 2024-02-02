More than 50 dogs and puppies are looking for permanent homes around Merseyside.
Whether you're looking to adopt a puppy or an older dog, there are a variety of breeds, types and ages up for adoption at Dogs Trust's Merseyside branch, located in Huyton.
From Labradors to Greyhounds, there are dozens of gorgeous dogs that have had troublesome lives so far and would love to meet their forever families.
Below are 19 of Dogs Trust Merseyside's newest additions, who are hoping to leave the kennels and start their new lives.
1. Cleo
Cleo is a Shih Tzu cross who needs an adult only home, with no other pets due to her resource guarding. She is house trained and can be left alone for four hours once settled. She will need to be visited at the centre a few times before going home. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Denver
Denver is a Jack Russell Terrier who needs a home without children and as the only pet. She's house trained and will need multiple visits to her at the centre before going home. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Tilly
Tilly is a Golden Retriever cross who can live with children over the age of 10 but needs to be the only pet. She is house trained and ideally needs someone around most of the day as she can be destructive when left. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Scooby
Scooby is an English Springer Spaniel, estimated to be an around one years old. He can live with children over the age of 10 and another dog. Scooby is house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours as long as he has had a good walk and is left with something to do. He is from working lines and will need lots of mental and physical exercise. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside