4 . Scooby

Scooby is an English Springer Spaniel, estimated to be an around one years old. He can live with children over the age of 10 and another dog. Scooby is house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours as long as he has had a good walk and is left with something to do. He is from working lines and will need lots of mental and physical exercise. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside