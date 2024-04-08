Based in Whiston, the Liverpool centre currently has more than 50 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to have a permanent, loving home. The rescue centre offers a diverse selection of dog breeds - from Jack Russell Terriers to Akitas - ensuring that every individual can find their furry companion.
Below are 11 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s new additions who are looking to leave the kennels and find their forever home.
1. Spike
Spike is a Miniature Long Haired Dachshund, who is up for adoption in Merseyside. He is house trained and can live with a well matched dog and children of high school age. He has separation anxiety and will need someone at home with him full time. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Panda
Panda is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier up for adoption in Merseyside. She is around one to two years old and can live with other dogs and children of high school age. Dogs Trust cannot guarantee that she is house trained. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Dusty
Dusty is a Crossbreed who can live with children over the age of eight. He will need to be the only pet at home. He may need help with house training and ideally there should be someone at home with him most of the time. Dusty has some age related joint pain that requires medication. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Elka
Elka is a Patterdale Terrier, who can live with children of high school age but will need to be the only pet at home. In a previous home she could be left for a couple of hours and is house trained. Elka needs a family with lots of energy to match hers. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside