Dogs Trust is receiving more enquiries than ever before from heartbroken owners who are facing the horrendous decision of having to give up their dogs.

Border Collie puppy Dima was fostered by Emma and Nisha.

Dogs Trust Merseyside is issuing an urgent appeal to dog lovers to help them care for the growing number of animals in need.

The team is facing record numbers of enquiries from people needing to give up their dog, and is looking for volunteer foster carers to provide a temporary home for dogs of all ages, shapes and sizes who have nowhere else to turn.

Kim Rowlands, co-ordinator of the Home from Home fostering scheme at Dogs Trust Merseyside, said the team are “facing a crisis” and action needs to be taken now.

Dogs Trust covers the essential costs incurred by fosterers and since the Home from Home scheme was launched, almost 800 dogs have been cared for by foster carers.

Emma Corke and her 24-year-old daughter Nisha, have cared for 35 of those lovely pups, after starting fostering in 2017. Emma, who lives in South Liverpool, said: “We absolutely love fostering. Nisha is fantastic with them and is brilliant at building their confidence or doing training with them, especially the younger ones, or helping them recover from an operation as she did with gorgeous Michael who had to have a leg amputated.

“We can’t imagine ever having to bear the loss of a dog but with fostering, you know where you stand. We know we will have to say goodbye but before that you’ve had the joy of them, you’ve had the satisfaction of making sure they are happy and loved during such a difficult time for them and you know that you are helping them on their way to their forever home.

“You also know that no sooner have you dried your tears, there will be another dog in need of help and to be able to help so many is fantastic.”

Appeal: Currently the scheme has 32 foster carers but, with a waiting list of dogs needing to come into the kennels, Dogs Trust is asking local dog lovers to get in touch as soon as possible and welcome a dog into their life temporarily.

Foster carers Emma (left) and Nisha are pictured with Cocker Spaniel Cross puppy Albert who is now in his forever home.

Kim Rowland said: “We have dogs who are ready to be fostered anywhere from a few days to several months and we can be really flexible. We know life can be unpredictable, so we make sure foster carers can always take a break when they need one.

“Our foster carers give our dogs valuable experience of home life, and they get to know what makes them tick; they can tell us everything from what are their favourite toys and treats to the kind of walks they enjoy to where they like to sleep. All that information gives us the best chance of ensuring our gorgeous dogs find their ideal forever home when the time is right.

“So, if you think you can open your heart and your home to help a dog get back on their paws, please get in touch.”

Apply to become a foster carer: Visit dogstrust.org.uk/foster or call 020 7837 0006.