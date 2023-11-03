Dogs Trust’s Liverpool branch has a range of dogs looking for new families to love around Merseyside, their most recent additions include a Pomeranian and a Pug.

Are you an animal lover living in Liverpool or around the Merseyside area? If so, you could help a local animal rescue centre seeking to find new homes for their adorable dogs and puppies.

Charities and rescue centres across the country are facing unprecedented numbers of people looking to give up their pets, and Dogs Trust Merseyside is no exception.

Based in Huyton, the centre currently has more than 50 dogs and puppies in its kennels, who would love the chance to have a permanent, loving home. Whether you prefer big or small dogs, puppies or golden oldies, there are a range of canines up for adoption.

If you have been thinking of getting a pet and believe the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra, Dogs Trust could be the perfect place for you to find an adorable new family member.

From a Doberman to a Jack Russell, here are 14 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, who would love to meet you.

1 . Toby Toby is a young Border Collie who would benefit from a Collie savvy, experienced home. He will need to be the only pet and any children at home must be over 16. Toby has been trained to use a crate and can be left alone for a couple of hours once settled. He is also house trained. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

2 . Honey Honey is a Terrier (Border) Cross who can live with other dogs and children of high school age. She is house trained and can be left alone for a few hours without worry. She loves her walks and cuddling up on the sofa in equal measure. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

3 . Max Max is a Dobermann who needs a home where he is the only dog, with everyone being over the age of 16. He is house trained and will need his leaving hours built up slowly as he does like the company of his humans. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside