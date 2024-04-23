Dozens of dogs and puppies are looking for forever homes in and around Liverpool, as families make the difficult decision to give up their pets due to the cost of living crisis.
Nearly seventy dogs are currently being cared for at Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre in Whiston, and are hoping to be matched with the perfect new owner.
Take a look at 11 of Dogs Trust Liverpool’s latest additions, who would love to be adopted and cared for in a loving home.
1. Polly
Polly is an American Bully Pocket, up for for adoption in Liverpool. She will needs someone at home with her all the time whilst she settles in, and needs to be the only pet. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Zero
Zero is a Dachshund who is up for adoption in Liverpool. He needs to be the only pet at home, in an adult only environment due to previous incidents in his home. He is house trained and can be left for up to four hours without worry. Zero will need a few visits paying to him at the Dogs Trust centre before he goes home for good. He has some mild spondylosis. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Maddie
Maddie is a Bulldog who is looking for a home in Liverpool. She can live with children over the age of 12 but no other pets. She is house trained but since recent surgery she has been having accidents. Maddie can be left alone for a couple of hours once settled in. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Quiggle
Quiggle is a Rough Collie who needs a home as the only dog and where any children are of high school age. Dogs Trust have no history for him and cannot guarantee that he is house trained or used to spending time by himself. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
