A dream apartment is on the market in Liverpool's wealthiest area, with a huge private roof terrace and private parking.

Located in the highly sought after Calderstones area, the luxurious home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is situated within a private gated development.

Listed on Rightmove for offers over £650,000, the property description by Move Residential reads: "This meticulously designed and sumptuous apartment is set within a stunning 19th century Victorian villa and truly offers the ultimate in luxury apartment living.

"Enjoying over 100m2 of private garden and terrace, this spacious interior designed two bedroom apartment perfectly blends traditional details combined with modern interiors."

Price: Offers in excess of £650,000.

Location: Dudlow Lane, Calderstones, Liverpool, L18.

Estate agent: Move Residential.

