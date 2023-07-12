Eight beautiful places to watch the sunrise in Liverpool and Merseyside

These are the perfect spots for a morning walk to catch a glimpse of the sun rising.

Summer is here, meaning earlier sunrises and longer days. Though some people will have no desire to get up early enough to watch the sun come up at this time of year, it can be a truly beautiful experience.

Across Merseyside, sunrise begins at around 5:00am in July, and there are many incredible spots that are perfect for bearing witness to the rising of the golden orb.

From Merseyside’s highest point, to local ferry terminals, these are the best places to catch a glimpse of the sun ascending this summer.

1 . Thurstaston, Wirral Thurstaston Common boasts beautiful views of the Dee area and the sun rising. Photo: Alan McAleavey

2 . Billinge Hill, St Helens Billinge Hill is Merseyside’s highest point, making it the perfect spot for watching the sun rise. Photo: Ian Greig, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

3 . Woodside Ferry, Wirral Woodside’s ferry terminal boasts beautiful views over the Mersey, and sees the sun rise at around 05:00 this time of year. Photo: E Pollock, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

4 . Bidston Hill, Wirral Bidston Hill is one of the highest points on the Wirral, offering a beautiful clear view of the sun rising and setting. Photo: Mark Warren 1973, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

