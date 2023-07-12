Register
Eight beautiful places to watch the sunrise in Liverpool and Merseyside

These are the perfect spots for a morning walk to catch a glimpse of the sun rising.

By Emma Dukes
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:59 BST

Summer is here, meaning earlier sunrises and longer days. Though some people will have no desire to get up early enough to watch the sun come up at this time of year, it can be a truly beautiful experience.

Across Merseyside, sunrise begins at around 5:00am in July, and there are many incredible spots that are perfect for bearing witness to the rising of the golden orb.

From Merseyside’s highest point, to local ferry terminals, these are the best places to catch a glimpse of the sun ascending this summer.

Thurstaston Common boasts beautiful views of the Dee area and the sun rising.

1. Thurstaston, Wirral

Thurstaston Common boasts beautiful views of the Dee area and the sun rising. Photo: Alan McAleavey

Billinge Hill is Merseyside’s highest point, making it the perfect spot for watching the sun rise.

2. Billinge Hill, St Helens

Billinge Hill is Merseyside’s highest point, making it the perfect spot for watching the sun rise. Photo: Ian Greig, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Woodside’s ferry terminal boasts beautiful views over the Mersey, and sees the sun rise at around 05:00 this time of year.

3. Woodside Ferry, Wirral

Woodside’s ferry terminal boasts beautiful views over the Mersey, and sees the sun rise at around 05:00 this time of year. Photo: E Pollock, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Bidston Hill is one of the highest points on the Wirral, offering a beautiful clear view of the sun rising and setting.

4. Bidston Hill, Wirral

Bidston Hill is one of the highest points on the Wirral, offering a beautiful clear view of the sun rising and setting. Photo: Mark Warren 1973, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

