Eight beautiful places to watch the sunrise in Liverpool and Merseyside
These are the perfect spots for a morning walk to catch a glimpse of the sun rising.
Summer is here, meaning earlier sunrises and longer days. Though some people will have no desire to get up early enough to watch the sun come up at this time of year, it can be a truly beautiful experience.
Across Merseyside, sunrise begins at around 5:00am in July, and there are many incredible spots that are perfect for bearing witness to the rising of the golden orb.
From Merseyside’s highest point, to local ferry terminals, these are the best places to catch a glimpse of the sun ascending this summer.