The charming three-bed cottage is close to a host of transport links, ideal for those commuting to Liverpool.

An enchanting 16th century cottage is for sale in Merseyside with stained glass windows and captivating views.

The beautiful property in Cronton is listed on Rightmove for offers in the region of £399,950 and is in an ideal location for those commuting to Liverpool.

With three bedrooms and one bathroom, the cottage on Cronton Road is ideal for families and offers the 'perfect combination of secluded yet accessible family living', according to estate agents Ashtons.

The property description reads: "Experience the timeless beauty of this historic cottage, which has retained its original charm in the form of exposed beams, sandstone fireplaces, and stained glass windows to create an enchanting ambience.

"Internally the property has a grand entrance hall with sandstone fire surround. The lounge/dining room offers traditional living with stunning views to the front and rear. The kitchen has many original features and leads to a utility/sun room. The first floor has spacious and well proportioned bedrooms and a unique French porcelain family bathroom.

"Step outside and enjoy the exterior, complemented with York stone patios and orchard; the gardens form a part of the property that has to be viewed to be fully appreciated. The opportunity on offer to acquire such a period property, on a large plot, ideal for a family is a rare thing indeed."

