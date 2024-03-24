The property description by Karl Tatler estate agents reads: "This enchanting detached home is elevated on a substantial plot of land amongst the woodland of a sunken quarry! Let the winding driveway lead you to a lifestyle where the outdoors is very much part of indoors, the possibilities are endless and home is a sanctuary moments from Heswall town centre." "You'll find this three-bedroom house at the end of a long private driveway that you would never know existed, offering a secluded lifestyle of peace and tranquillity, yet within easy reach of shops, schools and local amenities. "The house was designed to encourage the observation and enjoyment of nature, with verandas and huge picture windows showcasing the woodland that lies beneath in the quarry. Tall pines and almost every tree native to the area can be found within the plot which is home to a range of bird species and some entertaining little squirrels."