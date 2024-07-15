The Coniston Hotel Country Estate and Spa in the Yorkshire Dales. Photo by Rochelle Barrand. | Rochelle Barrand.

One of the best luxurious experiences which can be enjoyed is relaxing at a spa, while taking in gorgeous views is one of life’s best simple pleasures - you can enjoy them both at The Coniston Hotel Country Estate and Spa.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You’ll find this historic and beautiful 4* hotel in Coinston Cold, Skipton, which is part of the picturesque Yorkshire Dales. I was invited, along with my mum, to enjoy a one-night stay, time in the spa, a spa treatment, a three course dinner and breakfast. This was a belated Mother’s Day trip for my mum and she was thrilled from the moment we arrived, (as was I).

The stunning views are obvious from the moment you arrive at the hotel, as it’s based in a 1,400 acre estate. There are rolling hills as far as the eye can see, and there’s also a lake, and plenty of trees. It’s very peaceful and secluded too, so a sense of peace came over us as soon as we stepped out of the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The estate has history dating back over 100 years. The hotel itself is 25 years old, but it feels very fresh and modern - while still in-keeping with character that is steeped in the grounds it is built on. The first thing mum and I noticed as the lovely deep blue and blush pink colour scheme that runs throughout the hotel - from the painted walls to the plush chairs in the communal areas. It looked elegant, but also felt welcoming and inviting.

The staff we encountered throughout our stay - from duty manager Michelle Wood to the receptionist, and the waiters - were all extremely welcoming, warm and friendly. Shortly after arriving, we got ready in our room - more on that later - and then headed to the spa for a few hours of calm and relaxation.

The Nàdarra Spa is an award-winning spa, and it’s easy to see why. The facilities are beautiful; prestine, luxurious and indulgent - much like the rest of the hotel. Nàdarra means ‘natural’ in Scottish Gaelic which reflects the gorgeous grounds the spa is set within. There are facilities both inside and outside, but from both you can see more of the green rolling hills.

Inside, there’s a swimming pool, three different types of sauna (a finnish sauna, a himalayan salt sauna and an infrared sauna), and an aromatherapy steam room, and a bubble pool, and outside there are two infinity pools. In both spaces there are also plenty of loungers, and there’s also a bar so you can order drinks and snacks to enjoy while you relax. It’s the perfect space to rejuvinate and connect with nature. Mum and I enjoyed two hours moving between each of the facilities. Our favourite, however, was the outdoor infinity pool. There’s something supremely soothing about sitting in a warm bubbling pool while looking out over an incredible view - sipping a cup of tea, I might add. It’s a perfectly peaceful and unrivalled experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rochelle Barrand

I did, however, also particularly enjoy having a choice of three different saunas. My preference was definitely the himalyan salt sauna; it had just the right level of heat and a beautiful scent and I appreciated the tranquil music that was playing. I haven’t experienced aromatherapy music being played in a spa before, but now I have I can’t see why it’s not used in more venues. The music appeals to an extra sense and therefore only accentuates the feelings of calm. I would certainly say this is one of the best spas I have visited.

As part of the spa experience, we were both treated to an Ishga Full Body Massage. This treatment combines traditional Swedish massage techniques and aromatherapy massage with the purpose of relaxing the body and mind along with relieving muscular tension. That purpose was certainly achieved for both of us. Our therapists each made sure we were warm and comfortable throughout and checked that the pressure was as we liked.

The treatments themselves were wonderful; focused on the areas we each pointed out as troublesome, (for me, it’s always the shoulders), and so calming. The heated massage beds were also very welcome and only added to the sense of peace. I left feeling de-stressed, calm content and extremely well rested. All the tension had well and truly left my body. My mum said she also felt the same way.

Rochelle Barrand

Once we left the spa it was back to our room to get ready for our evening meal. We had a wonderful twin room on the ground floor which overlooked the lake. There was a sofa at the bottom of the bed, where we sat and enjoyed a second cup of tea from the in-room drink facilities and drunk in more of the view and the same time as we drank our drinks - while also sat in the provided white fluffy robes and slippers. Trust me, no matter how long you look at the incredible view, you’ll never have looked at it enough. Hours turn in to minutes when you are looking at that view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The room also offered a dressing table, a table and chairs, a mini fridge, a TV, a wardrobe complete with hangers and a safe, and a bathroom with a free-standing bath, a walk-in shower and Temple Spa toiletries; everything you would need for a comfortable night’s stay. The beautiful aromatherapy scent from the spa was also in the room, continuing the serene feeling. The room was decorated in nautral and soft green shades with soft textures, bringing the nature outside in. There was a hairdryer and even straightners provided in the room for ease so no need to carry these bulky appliances with you.

The inner door opened out on to a small patio area with another table and chairs. We were lucky enough to visit on a sunny day, so we were also able to enjoy this. There was also plenty of storage and surface space so we were able to unpack our things properly. It felt like a true home-from-home.

Rochelle Barrand

Rochelle Barrand

Once we were ready, we headed to the hotel’s main restuarant, The View. The restaurant gets its name from its setting. It’s set within a room with floor-to-ceiling paroramic windows. Here, you can savour the amazing views once more and also savour some mouth-wateringly delicious food. The menu is made up of dishes created from the best local produce. It is also an award-winning restaurant with an AA rosette, so we knew we were in for a moreishly good fine dining experience - and we were very impressed by what we got.

To start, I had the pea and mint arancini and mum had the homemade bread and butter. Both were extremely pleasing and plentiful. The bread was soft and tasty, while the arancini balanced the crunch of the breadcrumbs and the soft centre of the rice perfectly and the pea and mint flavours were also in harmony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rochelle Barrand

Moving on to mains, I had the spring risotto while mum opted for a margherita pizza with chips on the side. My risotto had asparagus, garlic, pea and spring onion; an appropriately green dish considering the setting in which it was served. Like the starter before it, it was cooked to perfection with a wonderful combination of fresh flavours. My mum also equally enjoyed her pizza, which was very generous in both size and topping amount. The chips were also golden and delicious.

The food had been so lovely that when a dessert menu was offered to us, it was too good to resist an extra treat. We both chose the chocolate brownie, which came served with chocolate sauce and vanilla ice-cream. It was everything you’d want from a brownie; rich, goey and warm. It was indeed a very decadent treat and was a fantastic way to finish what was an exceptional meal.

After the meal, we returned to our room feeling very full and very happy, and gladly settled in to our beds for what was a very restful and quiet night’s sleep. Owing to the huge estate that this hotel is set within, there are no noises of the outside world that will disturb you here. In fact, it’s quiet possible to forget that you are in fact just a short drive away from the town of Skipton. I’ve never felt calm quite like it. If you are looking to truly detach from every day life for a while and detox then venues to do just that in don’t get better than this one.

Rochelle Barrand

The Coniston estate is so much more than just a hotel. It’s still a home to the Bannatyne family, who also have their very grand and impressive residence set within the 1,400 acres. Mum and I were lucky enough to be shown around parts of the estate by duty manager Michelle Wood, where she told us that Mr Bannatyne, who is now aged 91, still likes to go in to the hotel and meet his guests while they enjoy a drink or two. This is ultimately a hotel with family at its heart, and making sure that every customer feels valued is of the upmost importance. I can say, having experienced Coniston hotel for myself, this goal is very much achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s so much in the grounds that may not be immediately obvious - although all the information is given in the room in the guest information provided. You can book on a Landrover experience, go clay pigeon shooting, have a guided bike ride, go fishing on the lake or follow one of the designated walking or cycling trails. There’s something for everyone here.

In fact, mum and I wished we had booked to stay at least one more night so we could have done one of the on-site activities offered, and I’d highly recommened that you consider at least a two-night stay so you can enjoy much more of what this fabulous hotel has to offer. On its website, it describes itself as a “destination designed by experience”, and that is certainly very true.

I can’t praise this hotel enough. It has everything you could need for a truly special overnight stay and offers you so much choice with what you could do with your day without ever having to leave the estate. Whether you want the thrill of an adventure or space to be still, rest and recharge, you’ll get it here. Not only that, but everything is executed to the highest possible standards, as evidenced by the fact that it is won multiple very well deserved awards.

The Coniston Hotel Country Estate and Spa is a idyllic country escape that you’ll want to return to again and again. There’s even a little gift shop in the reception area so you can take a little piece of luxury home with you.