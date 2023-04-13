UK fans will be crossing their fingers that Eurovision 2023 representative Mae Muller’s ‘I Wrote A Song’ will help her become the country’s sixth-ever winner.

If the latest Eurovision 2023 odds are anything to go by, the city of Liverpool is set to be covered in the colours of blue and yellow. The favourites to win the song contest have been revealed, and it looks like a year to forget again for Mae Muller and the UK.

The news comes after all the acts and songs were confirmed for the 37 participating countries . Big names include past winner Loreen of Sweden, who took the world by storm when she won Eurovision 2012 with hit song ‘Euphoria’.

Representing the United Kingdom, who came so close last year with Sam Ryder’s ‘Space Man’ finishing a close second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, is popular TikTok sensation Mae Muller. The 25-year-old will perform ‘I Wrote A Song’ at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena when the show gets underway onMay 9.

Liverpool was awarded hosting rights by the BBC despite it being tradition that it should be held by the past winner. But due to Vladimir Putin and Russia’s war with Ukraine, this was no longer possible and the honour was passed on to the UK.

Fans in their thousands are set to rush out to the sold-out semi-finals and Eurovision 2023 Grand Final - which is on May 13 - as well as the millions who can watch the show from their home on TV or livestream. But who will be the Eurovision 2023 winner by the time the curtains come down in Merseyside? Here is everything you must know.

Favourites to win Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - latest betting odds

Sweden’s Loreen is among the favourites to win Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool, which would be her second triumph after 2012 - Credit: Getty Images

Sweden, ‘Tattoo’ by Loreen - 5/6

Finland, ‘Cha Cha Cha’ by Käärijä - 9/2

Ukraine, ‘Heart of Steel’ by TVORCHI - 15/2

Norway, ‘Queen of Kings’ by Alessandra - 11/1

Spain, ‘Eaea’ by Blanca Paloma - 15/1

Israel, ‘Unicorn’ by Noa Kirel - 20/1

Austria, ‘Who The Hell Is Edgar?’ by Teya & Salena - 28/1

Czech Republic, ‘My Sister’s Crown’ by Vesna - 33/1

France, ‘Évidemment’ by La Zarra - 33/1

United Kingdom, ‘I Wrote A Song’ by Mae Muller - 40/1

*Note that these betting odds have been supplied by Sky Bet and are correct at the time of publication. Visit the Sky Bet website to keep updated.

List of past winners of the Eurovision Song Contest