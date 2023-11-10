The 'truly exceptional' detached bungalow 'encapsulates the very essence of modern living'.

A newly refurbished bungalow is up for sale in one of Merseyside's most sought after locations.

Marketed by Stephanie Macnab Estate Agents, the three-bed bungalow in Formby is listed on Rightmove for £525,000.

The property description reads: "Welcome to a truly truly exceptional that encapsulates the very essence of modern living. We are thrilled to present this recently extended and fully detached bungalow, promising versatile living for both couples and families alike.

"Nestled in a prime location, this property is just a short stroll away from the natural wonders of Formby Nature Reserve and the beach.

"Whether you're looking for an invigorating morning walk or a serene sunset on the shore, it's all within your reach. Additionally, the nearby train station and Village provide convenience and accessibility to all amenities and services you may need."

Three double bedrooms.

Two en suite bathrooms.

Open plan kitchen.

Off road parking.

Rear garden.

Great location.

