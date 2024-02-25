Register
Experts reveal the key components of the ultimate dream home Liverpool residents want - in pictures

What does the dream home of Liverpool residents look like?

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 25th Feb 2024, 16:55 GMT

Home experts have revealed the key components of the dream Liverpool home, from the exterior and garden, to the ideal features of the kitchen and master bedroom.

The research by Swift Direct Blinds delves into the results a survey which asked respondents to detail the features of their dream home. Each respondent was asked to provide their age and gender, as well as which region and city they lived in - the total sample included 2,001 responses. The research revealed that the UK's most sought after home-type was a minimalist cottage, with more than 25% of residents preferring a minimalist aesthetic, followed by the Scandinavian style

But, what does the dream home of Liverpool residents look like? Below are the key components of the ideal Liverpudlian home...

A cottage came out as one of Liverpool's most sought-after home type with 23.90% of residents after one.

1. Liverpool dream home

A cottage came out as one of Liverpool's most sought-after home type with 23.90% of residents after one.

Villas were also one of Liverpool's most sought-after home types with 23.90% of residents after one.

2. Liverpool dream home

Villas were also one of Liverpool's most sought-after home types with 23.90% of residents after one.

When it comes to interior design trends, Liverpool leans towards classic.

3. Liverpool dream home

When it comes to interior design trends, Liverpool leans towards classic.

For their bathrooms, residents of Liverpool aspire to have an open/walk-in shower.

4. Liverpool dream home

For their bathrooms, residents of Liverpool aspire to have an open/walk-in shower.

