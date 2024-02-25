Home experts have revealed the key components of the dream Liverpool home, from the exterior and garden, to the ideal features of the kitchen and master bedroom.

The research by Swift Direct Blinds delves into the results a survey which asked respondents to detail the features of their dream home. Each respondent was asked to provide their age and gender, as well as which region and city they lived in - the total sample included 2,001 responses. The research revealed that the UK's most sought after home-type was a minimalist cottage, with more than 25% of residents preferring a minimalist aesthetic, followed by the Scandinavian style