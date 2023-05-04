The coronation of King Charles III takes place on Saturday (6 May), with lots of tradition and ceremony involved.
Here, in partnership with First News, the award-winning weekly newspaper for children, is a guide to the historic event for children.
What is a coronation?
A coronation is a ceremony in which a monarch is formally crowned. The last time there was a coronation in Britain was the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles' mother, 70 years ago, in 1953.
In a coronation ceremony, the monarch is also invested with 'regalia' (the emblems or insignia of royalty), including a crown, sceptre and orb. The coronation is a big event that marks the beginning of a monarch's reign.
The British coronation ceremony includes the anointing of the monarch with holy oil and the crowning with the St. Edward's Crown.
Coronations are usually attended by heads of state and other important figures, and are often accompanied by processions, pageantry and other public celebrations.
Gold - a rare and valuable, yellow-coloured metal.
Pearl - a hard, circular object formed within a pearl oyster’s shell in the ocean.
Cross pattée - a type of cross design. The arms are narrow at the centre and broader at the perimeter. This type of cross was used in early Medieval art.
Ermine - the white fur of a stoat, a small animal belonging to the weasel family.
Fleur-de-lis - a pattern resembling a sword-shaped leaf. It has appeared on several flags and coats of arms throughout history.
Sovereignty - the quality of having power and/or authority over a kingdom or country.
Who is King Charles III?
Charles is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Born in 1948, he is now 74 years old, and he will be crowned following the death of his mother, The Queen, in September last year.
Charles went to school in Hampshire then at Gordonstoun in Scotland. He has been a champion of environmental causes throughout his time as Prince of Wales, although he may need to stop some of this campaigning work now that he is Britain's head of state.
The former Prince of Wales has two children from his first marriage to Princess Diana - Prince William and Prince Harry - and five grandchildren, George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet.
He has one younger sister - Princess Anne - and two younger brothers, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.
Charles married his current wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, in 2005. When Charles is crowned on Saturday, her official title will change from Queen Consort to the Queen.
The nation has been given a three-day weekend (6-8 May) to celebrate the King’s coronation. Here are some of the events taking place that you can talk to your child about and enjoy together.
CORONATION DAY: SATURDAY 6 MAY
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be crowned in an official ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. The religious service will be held at 11am and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.
THE CORONATION BIG LUNCH: SUNDAY 7 MAY
Members of the public are invited to come together to share food and fun. Pop up the bunting, get out the paper cups and tuck into some delicious homemade goodies with your neighbours! Thousands of events are expected to take place across the UK as people take to their streets, gardens, parks and community spaces to join in the celebrations.
THE CORONATION CONCERT
On Sunday evening a special concert will take place at Windsor Castle, featuring musical acts and famous stars from around the world. Among those performing are Take That, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.
There will also be a live orchestra, dancers and speakers, as well as an exclusive appearance from The Coronation Choir – a group of people brought together from community choirs across the UK – and The Virtual Choir, made up of singers from across the Commonwealth.
The concert will include a special feature called Lighting up the Nation, which will see iconic locations across the UK lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.
Thousands of members of the public will be at the concert after winning free tickets, alongside those who have been invited from charities. Everyone else can watch and listen to the action live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.
THE BIG HELP OUT: MONDAY 8 MAY
Everyone is invited to try volunteering and join forces to support their local areas. The event is organised by The Together Coalition and organisations such as the Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK.
Discover how volunteering helps to bring together local communities and the difference you can make!
What else to look out for:
Keep an eye out for The Royally Big Portrait, which will be on public display online and in spots around London! The giant digital portrait has been created by artist Sam Barnett and thousands of primary schoolchildren from across the UK, with help from BBC Children in Need.
Thousands of young musicians will perform on bandstands in public parks throughout the weekend. The Coronation Bandstand Project, organised by the charity Music for Youth, hopes to bring communities together, provide a platform for young performers and promote local heritage and culture.
There will also be a national fanfare composed by a young composer, which will be performed at each of the bandstands.
Why not have a go at making a coronation quiche? The King and Queen have shared the recipe for their chosen celebratory dish on the royal family’s official Twitter page and website.
The savoury tart features spinach, broad beans and tarragon, which they describe as “Perfect for a Coronation Big Lunch!”
Name: St Edward’s Crown
Use in the coronation: Following tradition, King Charles III will wear the St Edward’s Crown when he is officially declared as the King during his coronation.
Historically, this crown is used at the moment of announcing King or Queen. During the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953, at the exact moment the crown was placed on the Queen’s head, the congregation cheered: “God Save the Queen.”
Interesting Facts:
- St Edward’s Crown was made in 1661 for King Charles II, after the original crown was destroyed at the orders of Oliver Cromwell, during the English Civil War.
- The crown has changed little since 1661.
- The gold in the lower section is believed to have come from the original crown destroyed by Oliver Cromwell. This crown was first worn by St Edward the Confessor in 1065.
- The crown weighs a heavy 4 pounds and 12 ounces. Queen Victoria refused to wear it!
- Will you be watching the ceremony? Why/why not?
- Are you attending an event or coronation celebration?
- Who would you like to see perform at the Windsor Castle concert?
- Would you like to try volunteering?
- Could you create a royal portrait or poem for the King? Why not send them in to First News at [email protected].
- What do you think the coronation quiche will taste like? Maybe you could have a go at making it at home!
