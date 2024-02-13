Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When the kids break up for half-term, parents are always looking for things to do, which offer fun for the whole family and don't break the bank.

To make this February half-term that little bit easier to organise, we have created a list of some of the best activities in Liverpool that will keep the little ones entertained.

Ten free things to do in Liverpool with kids this half-term

Visit the Museum of Liverpool, Pier Head

The Museum of Liverpool is a great place for parents and children to see some great pieces of history this half-term. You can learn all about Liverpool in different periods of time, all free of charge.

Take a trip to the World Museum, William Brown Street

Another great museum to visit is the World Museum. Entry is free with exhibits ranging from archaeology, ethnology and the natural and physical sciences. This is a must for the more curious kids.

Watch a light and fire spectacle at Fiesta of Fire, Albert Dock

The Fiesta of Fire is on all week on Martin Luther King Jr. plateau and is free. Displays such as a fire breathing dragon performance and a walk across hot coals and embers is sure to spice this half-term up. The event will run from February 12 to 17.

Take a tour of Anfield Stadium, Anfield Road

Many kids love football, so why not take them on a tour of one of the most iconic stadiums in the world. Home of Liverpool FC, guests can tour the ground, see the extensive trophy cabinet, the press conference room as well as the iconic “This is Anfield” sign. Tickets cost £23 for adults and £14 for children under 16.

Take a tour of Goodison Park, Goodison Road

For those who don’t support Liverpool and align themselves with the blue side of Liverpool, take a trip across Stanley Park and embark on the Goodison Park stadium tour. The prices are similar to the Anfield tour and fans can see the pitch, the dugout and the press room.

Learn about the Fab Four at the Beatles Story, Albert Dock

What’s more iconic in Liverpool than The Beatles? For fans of the Fab Four both young and old, you can learn their history and impact in The Beatles Story, located on the Albert Dock. An adult (16+) ticket costs £19 with a child’s (5-15) ticket priced at £10.50.

Get inspired at the Tate Liverpool, Mann Island

The Tate is a free-to-enter at gallery and museum located inside the Riba North cultural centre whilst their main site at the Albert Dock is closed for renovations. Visitors can take part in an art workshop as well as a audio-visual exhibition, both free of charge.

Shop, eat and drink at Liverpool ONE

Liverpool’s main shopping complex is Liverpool ONE, featuring a vast range of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues. There’s much to see from the top of Chavasse Park and you won’t be short of places to eat.

See wildlife at Knowsley Safari Park, Prescot

For the children who love animals, Knowsley Safari Park is an absolute must. Take a drive through their safari road with views of rhinos, lions and monkeys which come right up to your window. They also offer a walking safari. Tickets for the safari start at £22.50 for adults and £19.50 for children aged 3-15.

Show off your golf skills at Viking Adventure Golf, Moreton

