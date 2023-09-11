Register
Liverpool pubs: Former university students share their favourite pubs from students days

Freshers week is almost here and students are preparing to start their new lives in Liverpool.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:50 BST

Freshers week is almost here and students from across the country, and around the world, will currently be moving into their new homes in Liverpool.

Of course, studying and attending lectures is a huge part of being a university student, but we all know that night life and having a drink with new friends is at the centre of freshers.

We asked our readers what their favourite pubs were back when they were students in our amazing city and received a number of responses. Some of these iconic watering holes are sadly closed down, but others are still running and serving pints to the many.

Opening in the 1990s, Lennon’s Bar was named after the legendary John Lennon and was located in the most fitting place, on Mathew Street. It is sadly now closed but many locals and tourists hold fond memories of nights in the fantastic venue.

The Slaughter House is one of Liverpool’s oldest pubs and it still running today. It is not certain exactly when the building began operating as a pub, but some believe it goes back centuries. Photo: Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Slaters is located on one of Liverpool’s most popular streets for drinking, and has a reputation for serving affordable drinks. It has been temporarily closed since March.

Newington Temple is a fairly small pub but that doesn’t stop it being a hit. The pub serves a range of beers and often has live musicians. It is still open and remains popular.

