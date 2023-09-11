Freshers week is almost here and students are preparing to start their new lives in Liverpool.

Freshers week is almost here and students from across the country, and around the world, will currently be moving into their new homes in Liverpool.

Of course, studying and attending lectures is a huge part of being a university student, but we all know that night life and having a drink with new friends is at the centre of freshers.

We asked our readers what their favourite pubs were back when they were students in our amazing city and received a number of responses. Some of these iconic watering holes are sadly closed down, but others are still running and serving pints to the many.

1 . Lennon’s Bar, Mathew Street Opening in the 1990s, Lennon’s Bar was named after the legendary John Lennon and was located in the most fitting place, on Mathew Street. It is sadly now closed but many locals and tourists hold fond memories of nights in the fantastic venue.

2 . The Slaughter House, Fenwick Street The Slaughter House is one of Liverpool’s oldest pubs and it still running today. It is not certain exactly when the building began operating as a pub, but some believe it goes back centuries. Photo: Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

3 . Slaters, Slater Street Slaters is located on one of Liverpool’s most popular streets for drinking, and has a reputation for serving affordable drinks. It has been temporarily closed since March.