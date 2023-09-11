Liverpool pubs: Former university students share their favourite pubs from students days
Freshers week is almost here and students from across the country, and around the world, will currently be moving into their new homes in Liverpool.
Of course, studying and attending lectures is a huge part of being a university student, but we all know that night life and having a drink with new friends is at the centre of freshers.
We asked our readers what their favourite pubs were back when they were students in our amazing city and received a number of responses. Some of these iconic watering holes are sadly closed down, but others are still running and serving pints to the many.