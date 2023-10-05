The Bold Street store is filled with Danish charm, gorgeous homewares and an old-school sweet shop.

Take a first look inside Liverpool’s new Sostrene Grene store, officially launching later this week.

Known for chic designs and budget-friendly prices, the new shop will open on Bold Street on Friday, October 6, offering minimal, Scandinavian designs in a wide range of homewares, furniture, kitchen products and more.

Customers can expect live classical music and refreshments from 10.00am as part of the official launch on Friday. The first 100 customers will also receive a voucher for a free large, tufted rug worth £60 and a canvas tote bag filled with an exciting assortment of products - plus free goodies for the kids are available too!

The store features the brand’s signature labyrinth design and is truly impressive. We were invited to have a sneak peek ahead of the launch, and have snapped some pictures (below) and shot a video (top of the page) just for you.

