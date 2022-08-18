Looking for somewhere for Sunday lunch this weekend? We’re here to help.

With the weather now getting slightly more damp and cooler in Liverpool and the summer holidays starting to draw to a close, now might be an ideal time to reacquaint yourself with the humble roast dinner .

Be it beef, lamb, ham or all three, a well prepared roast dinner with all the trimmings does something to the soul as the nights get darker earlier and cosy jumpers start to emerge from the back of the wardrobe.

With the roast dinner being a British institution and a big part of British culture , let Liverpoolworld give you the top five places in the city for a roast dinner according to Tripadvisor .

The best places for a Sunday roast in Liverpool according to Tripadvisor reviews

1: Pippin’s Corner

“A Master Class Roast” wrote one reviewer on Tripadvisor when it came to their Sunday roast at Pippins Corner.

Where: 64 Lark Lane, Liverpool L17 8UU England

Rating: 5/5

“Just had the most incredible Sunday roast at the Pippins Corner”

“Best sunday roast ever”

“A Master Class Roast”

“Fantastic Sunday roast, 5 stars!”

You can find out more and book a table on Tripadvisor .

2: Wavertree Town Hall

One review gave Wavertree Town Hall’s roast dinner high praise, calling it “the Marks & Spencer‘s of roast dinners”

Where: 89 High Street, Wavertree, Liverpool L15 8HF England

Rating: 5/5

“These are the Marks & Spencer‘s of roast dinners, they are one step above everyone”

“Great food, service and ambience”

“Had the most delicious sunday lunch there, [...] highly recommended”

“Excellent Sunday Lunch”

3: Hanover Street Social

A “Sunday Roast Spectacular” one reviewer called their roast meal they had at Hanover Street Social.

Where: 16-20 Hanover Street Casartelli Building, Liverpool L1 4AA

Rating: 4.5/5

“The Sunday roast was delicious and portions were good!”

“Sunday Roast Spectacular”

“Amazing value at £24 for 3 courses”

“ You have to get the roast beef! We will definitely be back”

4: The Railway

“The Railway is our new go-to Sunday Roast pub” said one reviewer after having a meal at the Liverpool establishment.

Where: 18 Tithebarn Street, Liverpool L2 2DT

Rating: 4.5/5

“Brill Sunday Roast at the Railway!”

“Would always recommend to anyone looking for the best Sunday roast in Liverpool”

“So glad we came! 10/10”

“The Railway is our new go-to Sunday Roast pub!”

5: Wreckfish Bistro

Not a fan of being interrupted during your meal? Rest assured that Wreckfish Bistro has “great staff friendly but not overbearing.”

Where: 30 Slater Street, Liverpool L1 4BS

Rating: 4.5/5

“Went for Sunday lunch. Food was superb, everything was so rich. Service was superb”

“Lovely fresh well presented food. Great staff friendly but not overbearing.”

“Best roast dinner”

“First time visit, would definitely go again”