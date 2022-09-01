Five best steakhouses in Liverpool according to Tripadvisor reviews - from Cowshed to Kassap Meat House
Look no further for the best steak money can buy in Liverpool
Kassap Meat House - Liverpool
Ribeye, sirloin, rump, fillet - whichever cut of beef you’re into, keen carnivores are spoilt for choice when it comes to steakhouses in Liverpool.
For many, steak is a treat and needs to be worth your time and money, particularly if you like it cooked a certain way from well done to blue for the bravest of us.
As the weather cools down, steak lovers are also on the hunt for indulgent side dishes such as rustic chips, creamy mash, nourishing greens and mac and cheese.
Most Popular
We’ve found some top steakhouses for you to visit in Liverpool, all with a customer rating of four or more on Tripadvisor.
The best steakhouses in Liverpool according to Tripadvisor reviews
1: Cowshed
- Where: Seel Street, City Centre L1 4BL
- Rating: 5 out of 5
“They’ve got it spot on, keeping the menu simple and putting on a special for every course.”
“Steak was well cooked and the side of cabbage and chorizo was so tasty.”
“Spoiled ourselves with the fillet. Well worth it. The staff are the friendliest in Liverpool.”
“Steak was beautifully cooked and flavoursome. Tasty starters and a good selection of wines.”
2: Macello Meathouse
- Where: Childwall Abbey Road, Old Market BS1 1UB
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
“Quite simply the best steak I’ve ever had - I chose the Wagyu ribeye.”
“Would recommend to anyone and we will be back for more steak.”
“Very welcoming environment, the service was outstanding, food was lovely and perfectly cooked.”
“My steak was good. My starter was boss. And the dessert had flair and finesse”
3: MEET
- Where: Brunswick Street, City Centre L2 0PL
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
“If you’re looking to have a great steak you need to visit this place.”
“The T-Bone steak was perfectly cooked - as an Aussie I appreciate great steak.”
“The beef rib was one of the nicest meats I’ve ever tasted. Just an all-round delicious meal.”
“Our steak was cooked perfectly, melt in the mouth meat, blue cheese sauce to die for.”
4: Kassap Meat House
- Where: Bold Street, City Centre L1 4EZ
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
“Food and drinks were just perfect, customer service was above and beyond.”
“Lovely steak, as you would expect - expertly cooked.”
“We both had Texas steaks which were melt in the mouth. The dessert was also amazing.”
“We ordered the ribeye steak (medium rare, of course) and all of our four plates were great.”
5: Miller & Carter Otterspool
- Where: Otterspool Drive L17 5AL
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
“The meal was lovely, we both had steaks, which were excellent.”
“Great restaurant with some really juicy steaks. The service is great and the restaurant is clean and welcoming.”
“16oz ribeye with bordelaise sauce and new potatoes - to die for.”
“The food was brilliant, so tasty and plenty of it!”