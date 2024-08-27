I visited Flight Club in Liverpool and discovered the city’s 'smallest' nightclub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darts have been given a serious makeover with interactive, immersive games and technology.

Located at Liverpool ONE, overlooking Chavasse Park, Flight Club combines the fun of the fairground with the warmth of a traditional British pub. It's darts, but not as you know it – reimagined for the 21st century.

PR Manager for the venue, Hayley Coleman, told LiverpoolWorld: "Liverpool is an absolute epic night out. Everyone knows that! So, it made sense for us to come here; it's a no-brainer. We can't wait to start inviting the people of Liverpool to join the Flight Club party with us."

They've given darts a serious makeover with interactive, immersive games and tech that automatically scores by tracking every dart thrown with smart camera technology. Said cameras also throw out live-action replays on screen throughout the game and later deliver them straight to players' inboxes to relive all the action.

Up the staircase to the first floor, walls are adorned with grandfather clocks and other clocks of varying sizes, and Victorian-style paintings, etchings and murals with local influences can be found throughout. The venue is also serving up, sharing dishes and cocktails.

Not only that, but the venue has a few surprising features. Hayley told us, "There's a red telephone booth, which is actually a little cheeky disco area. You can go in, dial a number and it'll play a tune. We like to think of it as maybe one of the smallest nightclubs around."

Social Darts is made for group get-togethers. Twelve people can play at one oche, and for bigger groups of up to 350, multiple oches can be connected for an epic Social Darts showdown. There are six fast-paced games to choose from, suitable for anyone to play. Whether a darts sniper or a total beginner, though, guests must be over the age of 18 to get involved. Watch the full video above for more.