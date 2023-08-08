It’s on the market for under £100,000.

A special home is on the market for £95,000 in the heart of Liverpool.

The floating house boat is close to the city centre and Albert Dock and could also be ideal as a holiday home.

The Zoopla listing reads: “S Vance and Co are delighted to bring to the market this brand new floating house boat located the centre of the historic Coburg Dock and adjacent to the Marina and Yacht Club venue.

“This unique floating home consists of two bedrooms with double beds and storage space, bathroom with shower and an open plan kitchen/living area with balcony. There have been steps installed to take you onto the roof but railings would need to be installed to turn this large roof space into a terraced area.

“Ground rent to the Marina is £4000pa which includes water and parking space, but no council tax is needed to be paid.”

The home is fully furnished and can also be relocated at an additional cost.

