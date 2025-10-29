10 must-visit Liverpool pubs as city snubbed in 100 Best Pubs guide

3 . Roscoe Head, Roscoe Street

CAMRA said: "One of the ‘famous five’ pubs that have appeared in every edition of this Guide. The freehold of Roscoe Head was sold to the tenant in 2020, following a five-year campaign against the previous owners. This is a cosy, four-roomed pub where conversation and the appreciation of real ale rules. It has been run by members of the same family for over 30 years, and commemorates William Roscoe, a leading campaigner against the slave trade. It is rated two stars on CAMRA’s National Inventory of Historic Pub Interiors. Local CAMRA Pub of the Year 2024. | Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews