The Wirral is a beautiful part of Merseyside, known for witnessing some huge historic events, including the arrival of the Vikings, Britain’s bloodiest battle and the first gunfire in World War 1. Just over the water from Liverpool, the peninsula was once home to medieval villages and hamlets, and a number of its historic buildings have stood proud for centuries, including some treasured, traditional pubs.
Here we take a look at some of the Wirral’s oldest watering holes that are still standing today, with one dating back more than 400 years. Is your local on the list?
1. The Wheatsheaf Inn, Raby Village CH63
The Wheatsheaf Inn was officially built in 1611 and is Wirral's oldest pub. Known for its thatched roof, the quaint watering hole in Raby Village is still very popular - despite rumours that is haunted by a ghost named Charlotte. Historic England first issued the building Grade II-listed status in 1962. Photo: Jeff Buck, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons
2. The Magazine Hotel, New Brighton CH45
The Magazine Hotel is one of the Wirral's oldest pubs, with its building dating back to 1759. Located within the Magazines Conservation Area, the pub has an open fireplace and beer garden. Photo: Jeff Buck, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons
3. Ring O'Bells, West Kirby CH48
Parts of the Ring O'Bells date back to 1810, and the venue has been loving restored over the years. The pub was closed for four years but reopened in 2023. It has a beer garden and was built in a Mock Tudor style. Photo: Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 Wikimedia Commons
4. The River View, Woodside CH41
Constructed around 1840, the curved corner building was formerly known as The Queens Arms and first listed as Grade II in 1974. Transferred from the Argyle Brewery to the Birkenhead Brewery, it was renamed the Worsley Arms and later the River View. It has been largely refurbished inside Photo: Rodhullandemu/Wikimedia
