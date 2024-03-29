11 best places for bottomless brunch in Liverpool, according to Square Meal

There's no question as to why bottomless brunches are immensely popular, they offer a delightful combination of delicious food, refreshing drinks and an enjoyable atmosphere, all in one.
Whether it's eggs Benedict, avocado on toast or pancakes piled high, a hearty brunch alongside delicious cocktails has a way of comforting the soul like nothing else.
In no particular order, you'll find below the top bottomless brunch spots in the city that have been highly reviewed, recommended and listed by Squaremeal in their latest rankings. From classic English breakfast foods to Spanish tapas, there's a wide variety of spots that'll cater to your taste buds.
1. Mason's, Seel Street
The famous Mason’s bottomless brunch runs from 12-5.30pm every Saturday and Sunday, and comes with bottomless Mason’s Mimosas, Prosecco, wine or beer. The menu features eggs Benedict, buttermilk pancakes and avocado toast. Every weekend Mason’s hires saxophone musicians to perform during the bottomless brunch for the whole day, as well as DJs in the evening. Photo: Karepa/stock.adobe
2. Slug and Lettuce, Victoria Street
At The Slug and Lettuce on Victoria Street you can enjoy two hours of unlimited drinks with a dish from their wide-ranging brunch menu. They have teamed up with Kahlua for their Easter brunch which even includes a free espresso-martini when you book! Photo: Square Meal
3. Turtle Bay, Victoria Street
Turtle Bay on Victoria Street brings delicious Caribbean food, pairs it with an extensive cocktail menu and serves it in an energetic atmosphere. You can choose selected items from the menu as well as bottomless cocktails, mocktails, Prosecco and beer. This is the perfect choice for when you want some nice food or drinks and some uncomplicated fun. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
4. The Florist, Hardman St
The Florist is a vintage, floral-themed restaurant between the Knowledge and Georgian quarters in the centre of Liverpool. This is an ideal spot to come with friends for brunch, dinner or Sunday lunch. An extensive brunch menu features various different options to indulge in and comes with bottomless spritz, Prosecco or house beer. Photo: Square Meal