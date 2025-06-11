Liverpool is believed to be the birthplace of the gastronomic phenomenon that is salt and pepper chips.

It is believed the delicacy was invented by the owner of a Chinese fish and chip shop in Liverpool back in the 1960s, when he decided to stir-fry onions, peppers, chilli, black pepper , five spice and garlic with chippy chips.

Since then, the city has become known for its salt and pepper offerings, from chips and chicken to burgers and hot dogs. But, which

Whether you’re after thin, crispy fries, chunky chippy-style salt and pepper chips or even curly fries, there’s certainly no shortage of delicious offerings in the city and we believe we have found some of the tastiest.

We asked our readers to share their top recommendations for salt and pepper chips. So, here are some of the best places for proper salt and pepper chips in Liverpool, based on your recommendations.

1 . Jumbo Chinese Restaurant, Princess Drive, Liverpool L14 Jumbo Chinese Restaurant is a popular choice for salt and pepper chips, on Princess Drive. One customer said: "I wouldn't go anywhere else for my chippy." 📍 Princess Drive, Liverpool L14 8XG | Google

2 . Chris's Chippy, Rose Lane, Liverpool L18 Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King paid a visit to Liverpool and tried salt and pepper chips at Chris's Chippy. The pair praised the 'tasty' chips, which are served with plenty of peppers and onions. 📍 Chris's Chippy, Rose Lane, Liverpool L18 8AD | Image: BBC/South Shore Productions Photo: BBC/South Shore Productions

3 . Maggie Fu, Hanover Street, Liverpool L1 Independent Asian restaurant, Maggie Fu, is pretty much a household name in Liverpool, with a city centre venue and one on Smithdown Road. The salt and pepper chips are thin, perfectly crispy and well seasoned, and the portion sizes are generous too. 📍 Hanover Street, Liverpool L1 3DN. | Maggie Fu Photo: Maggie Fu

4 . Jumbo, Hunts Cross Avenue, Liverpool L25 Jumbo is a Chinese takeaway in Hunts Cross, serving a range of Chinese dishes and incredible salt and pepper chips. They always arrive perfectly crispy and are covered in spices, onions and peppers. Possibly the best I've tried. 📍 Hunts Cross Avenue, Liverpool L25 9ND | grinchh - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only. Photo: grinchh - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only.