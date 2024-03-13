The food and drink scene in Liverpool continues to go from strength to strength, with a number of restaurants listed in prestigious foodie guides and new venues springing up all over the city.

The region also attracts some of the best palates in the foodie business with recommendations from The Observer food critic Jay Rayner, the King’s stepson and cookbook author Tom Parker Bowles and Masterchef judge Marcus Wareing.

Not all of their suggestions are Michelin-starred restaurants either, with many eateries they have reviewed suitable for a variety of budgets and tastes, ranging from a family-run bakehouse to fine dining.

So, here are 11 eateries in and around Liverpool, recommended by celebrity chefs and famous food critics.

1 . Belzan - Grace Dent Columnist and restaurant critic Grace Dent described neighbourhood bistro Belzan as 'a rare feat – relaxed as hell, but a bit challenging, too' in her review for The Guardian. A regular critic on the BBC's MasterChef UK she described the Smithdown Road venue as: "A lively, unpretentious place that serves up European and Asian flavours with skill and Scouse swagger." 📍 Smithdown Road, Liverpool Photo: Belzan/Google

2 . Bistrot Vérité - Marcus Wareing Michelin-starred celebrity chef and Masterchef: The Professionals judge Marcus Wareing knows a thing or two about food and says Birkdale venue Bistrot Vérité is one of the best places to eat in the country. He told Conde Nast Traveller it is 'the most fabulous French bistro' and 'serves beautifully cooked food'. 📍 Birkdale Village, Southport Photo: Bistrot Vérité

3 . Burnt Truffle - Lisa Markwell Journalist and food critic, Lisa Markwell visited Burnt Truffle in Heswall and had high praise. She said: “A starter of flamed mackerel and tartare with kohlrabi, capers and samphire arrives – and it is exactly what it says on the tin, and a harmonious, refined assembly." 📍 Telegraph Road, Heswall Photo: Burnt Truffle

4 . Chris's Chippy - Hairy Bikers Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King paid a visit to Chris's Chippy and enjoyed Liverpool's iconic salt and pepper chips. Si said: “It’s a one of a kind dish. Oh, they’re great. They're really tasty.” 📍 Rose Lane, Liverpool Photo: Image: BBC/South Shore Productions