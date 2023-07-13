In just a few days, thousands of people will descend on Wirral, for the 151st staging of The Open Golf Championship.

Staged at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, more than 260,000 are expected to visit the pensinsula, to watch world-class golfers battle it out in the huge sporting event.

While many spectators will be from Merseyside, there will be people travelling from all over the world, who know little about the area.

So, we have created a foodies guide to Hoylake and its surrounding areas, so that if you’re not too familiar with the area, you at least know where to grab a decent bite to eat.

Using Google reviews with ratings over 4.3 stars and over 75 reviews, and hygiene ratings of five stars, here is our guide to the best* restaurants and cafes in Hoylake, West Kirby and beyond, in alphabetical order.

*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

1 . Barbetta’s, 6 Market Street, Hoylake CH47 2AE Barbetta’s has a 4.8 rating on Google Reviews from 98 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2023. 📝 It is an independent deli, serving up a range of artisan goods and options for vegans. 💬 “The best breakfast on the planet not just Wirral.” Photo: Barbetta’s

2 . Dhuma, 304 Hoylake Road. Moreton CH46 6DE Dhuma has a 4.5 rating on Google Reviews from 126 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in February 2023. 📝An independent Indian eatery aiming to serve delectable dishes. 💬 “The best Indian I have ever eaten. Very friendly staff, service amazing, would highly recommend. Will definitely be going back very soon.” Photo: Dhuma

3 . Est. Italian, 194 Banks Road, West Kirby CH48 3HU Est. Italian has a 4.3 rating on Google Reviews from 386 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2022. 📝Authentic Italian dishes using daily deliveries of the finest, freshest ingredients and specially imported authentic Italian produce. 💬 “Best Italian in the area, great food amazing staff.” Photo: Est. Italian

4 . Figo’s Mediterranean Kitchen, 64-66 Grange Road, West Kirby CH48 4EG Figo’s Mediterranean Kitchen has a 4.6 rating on Google Reviews from 405 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2022. 📝 It is a Turkish restaurant, based in West Kirby for over five years. 💬 “Chilled out vibe, brilliant service and fresh, tasty food.” Photo: Figo’s Mediterranean Kitchen

