13 best brunch spots in Liverpool for unreal pancakes and fry-ups

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 10:56 BST

Discover 13 of Liverpool's top-rated brunch spots offering delicious fry-ups, pancakes and more.

Breakfast dishes are my absolute favourite and there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast you don’t have to cook yourself, with a hearty fry-up or tasty pancakes being the perfect treat.

Getting up early enough to enjoy ‘breakfast’ menus may not everyone’s cup of tea though and that’s why brunch is an ideal choice, with the yummy meal served between late morning and the afternoon. We have put together a guide to the best spots to grab brunch in Liverpool, based on your Google reviews and our own recommendations.

- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.

Here, in no particular order, are 13 of Liverpool city centre’s top-rated spots for an unreal brunch.

Lucy In The Sky Coffee Shop, Exchange Street East, Liverpool.

1. Lucy In The Sky Coffee Shop, Exchange Street East, Liverpool,

Lucy In The Sky Coffee Shop, Exchange Street East, Liverpool. | Tripadvisor

Pocket Cafe Bar, Paradise Street, Liverpool.

2. Pocket Cafe Bar, Paradise Street, Liverpool

Pocket Cafe Bar, Paradise Street, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Brunchin', Tarleton Street, Liverpool.

3. Brunchin', Tarleton Street, Liverpool

Brunchin', Tarleton Street, Liverpool. | Brunchin'

Dale Street Kitchen & Bar by Shino, Dale Street, Liverpool.

4. Dale Street Kitchen & Bar by Shino, Dale Street, Liverpool

Dale Street Kitchen & Bar by Shino, Dale Street, Liverpool. | TripAdvisor

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolReviewsTeaGoogle
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice