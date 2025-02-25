Held on February 28 every year, Global Scouse Day is an annual celebration of the city of Liverpool and its iconic hearty stew.

Usually made with chunks of lamb, the warming stew features potatoes, carrots and onions and is usually served with crusty bread and pickled beetroot or cabbage. It is believed to have originated from the Port of Liverpool, and was traditionally made with whatever leftovers were available. Its name comes from 'lobscouse' which is a European sailors' stew.

You'll find Scouse at most Liverpool restaurants throughout the colder months but most people will argue that their mum or nan makes it best. Whether you believe the meat should be chunks of beef rather than lamb, you prefer the meat minced or you prefer it with no meat at all - known as ‘Blind Scouse’ - it really is the city’s most iconic meal.

As Global Scouse Day nears, we asked our readers which eateries serve up the best - and most authentic Scouse - perfect for trying our local dish for the first time. Take a look at the gallery below to see our 13 top suggestions.

1 . Ma Boyle's, Tower Gardens Ma Boyle's offers a traditional Scouse stew as well as a Scouse Pie version of the dish with a puff pastry topping, side of mash, cabbage and carrots. | Sadie Gilbert Photo: Sadie Gilbert

2 . The Railway, Tithebarn Street The Railway offers a hearty bowl of Scouse featuring tender cuts of beef and vegetables, served with crusty bread and pickled red cabbage. | The Railway

3 . Lucy in the Sky, Exchange Street Known for beautifully decorated windows and great food, Lucy in the Sky offers homemade Scouse served with crusty bread and pickled cabbage - and it's not too pricy. | Lucy in the Sky

4 . Sudley House, Aigburth Sudley House serves up authentic Scouse at their cafe, as do many other National Museums Liverpool venues. They also have a recipe you can try at home on their website. | Sudley House