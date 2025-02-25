Held on February 28 every year, Global Scouse Day is an annual celebration of the city of Liverpool and its iconic hearty stew.
Usually made with chunks of lamb, the warming stew features potatoes, carrots and onions and is usually served with crusty bread and pickled beetroot or cabbage. It is believed to have originated from the Port of Liverpool, and was traditionally made with whatever leftovers were available. Its name comes from 'lobscouse' which is a European sailors' stew.
You'll find Scouse at most Liverpool restaurants throughout the colder months but most people will argue that their mum or nan makes it best. Whether you believe the meat should be chunks of beef rather than lamb, you prefer the meat minced or you prefer it with no meat at all - known as ‘Blind Scouse’ - it really is the city’s most iconic meal.
As Global Scouse Day nears, we asked our readers which eateries serve up the best - and most authentic Scouse - perfect for trying our local dish for the first time. Take a look at the gallery below to see our 13 top suggestions.
