Top 13 best Mexican restaurants in Liverpool, according to your Tripadvisor reviews

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Jun 2025, 10:05 BST

Fancy a Mexican feast? We've rounded up the 13 best spots in Liverpool based on TripAdvisor reviews.

Whether you fancy a tasty, jam-packed burrito, spicy nachos or a frozen margarita, there is definitely a Mexican restaurant in Liverpool that can satisfy your cravings.

We have scoured Tripadvisor to find the top-rated Mexican restaurants in the city, offering top-class steaks, yummy fajitas and much more.

Here are the top 13 best Mexican eateries in Liverpool, according to your Tripadvisor reviews.

1. Los Amigos Steakhouse, Aigburth Road L19 3QG

Los Amigos Steakhouse offers a range of South American dishes, including steaks and burgers. One reviewer said: "What a little gem this place is! Took our family for my wife's birthday and they couldn't do enough for us, great service and the food was incredible." | Los Amigos Steakhouse

2. Las Iguanas, Paradise Street L1 8JF

Las Iguanas is a Latin American chain restaurant in Liverpool city centre. One reviewer said: "Both myself and my husband are regular visitors here, the restaurant is in a great position to enjoy the lovely drinks that are prepared and the food, they have a good selection of tapas which we usually order from." | Las Iguanas

3. La Parrilla, Bold Street L1 4EU

La Parrilla is a popular Mexican restaurant, with a vibrant interior and tasty food. One reviewer said: "Loved my visit to this Mexican restaurant for a pre theatre meal. Food was really good with lots of interesting choice on the menu." | La Parrilla

4. What's Cooking?, Albert Dock L3 4AD

What's Cooking? is a Tex Mex restaurant with an extensive menu. One reviewer said: "Fantastic location for the M&S arena. The food was lovely, good potions, hot & good service." | Tripadvisor

