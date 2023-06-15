13 of the last-standing ‘proper’ old school pubs still open in Liverpool

It’s national beer day, so why not celebrate with a pint in one of these classic pubs that have stood the test of time.

Brits love a pint. So much so that there is even a national day to celebrate. Beer Day Britain has been held annually on 15 June since 2015. It is supported by the British Beer and Pub Association, the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), and the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

And it seems fitting to celebrate such a day with a pint in a traditional boozer. Sadly, many of these pubs have permanently closed in recent year, or undergone major refurbishment which has removed original features.

Thankfully, there are still some ‘proper’ pubs left in the city, with traditional features and cask ales, which are loved by people of all ages. We have created a list of some of the city’s long-standing pubs, filled with history.

1 . Lion Tavern The Lion Tavern is a historic pub serving a range of cask ales and local spirits. It was named CAMRA’s Pub of Excellence in 2022. Photo: User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

2 . The Vines The Vines is fondly known as the ‘Big House’ and originally opened in 1867. It was rebuilt in its current style in 1907 and is temporarily closed for refurbishment. Previously hidden original features have been uncovered and it is hoped it will re-open in less than a month. Photo: Image: Wikimedia/calflier001

3 . White Star White Star was built in the 1880s and named after the famous shipping line. Located in the Cavern Quarter, the quaint pub is always busy on match days and a popular spot for a pint. Photo: Phil Nash via Wikimedia

4 . Victoria Cross This military themed pub on Sir Thomas Street was formerly Ned Kelly’s but continues to be a popular spot for locals and tourists. The traditional pub serves a range of beers and has comfy leather seats. Photo: Wayland Smith via Wikimedia