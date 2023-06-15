13 of the last-standing ‘proper’ old school pubs still open in Liverpool
It’s national beer day, so why not celebrate with a pint in one of these classic pubs that have stood the test of time.
Brits love a pint. So much so that there is even a national day to celebrate. Beer Day Britain has been held annually on 15 June since 2015. It is supported by the British Beer and Pub Association, the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), and the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
And it seems fitting to celebrate such a day with a pint in a traditional boozer. Sadly, many of these pubs have permanently closed in recent year, or undergone major refurbishment which has removed original features.
Thankfully, there are still some ‘proper’ pubs left in the city, with traditional features and cask ales, which are loved by people of all ages. We have created a list of some of the city’s long-standing pubs, filled with history.