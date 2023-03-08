These local pubs have stood the test of time to become iconic.

Liverpool is well known for being a brilliant night out. The city is awash with new bars and pubs that have been refitted and rebranded to fit into that vibrant social scene.

There are spaces catering for all - from hipsters to goths and students to Premier League footballers - but sometimes, all you want is a pint in a traditional boozer as your mind harks back to the days when the hard working men and women of Liverpool would drink, laugh and sing together in their locals.

Sadly, many traditional pubs have permanently closed in recent year, or undergone major refurbishment which has removed original features. The Beehive on Paradise Street is currently undergoing such a make over.

Thankfully, there are still some ‘proper’ pubs left in the city, with traditional features and cask ales, which are loved by people of all ages. We have created a list of some of the city’s long-standing pubs, filled with history.

Lion Tavern The Lion Tavern is a historic pub serving a range of cask ales and local spirits. It was named CAMRA's Pub of Excellence in 2022.

The Vines The Vines is fondly known as the 'Big House' and originally opened in 1867. It was rebuilt in its current style in 1907 and is temporarily closed for refurbishment. Previously hidden original features have been uncovered and it is hoped it will re-open in less than a month.

White Star White Star was built in the 1880s and named after the famous shipping line. Located in the Cavern Quarter, the quaint pub is always busy on match days and a popular spot for a pint.

Victoria Cross This military themed pub on Sir Thomas Street was formerly Ned Kelly's but continues to be a popular spot for locals and tourists. The traditional pub serves a range of beers and has comfy leather seats.