13 of the last-standing ‘proper’ old school pubs still open in Liverpool - including Lion Tavern & Roscoe Head
These local pubs have stood the test of time to become iconic.
Liverpool is well known for being a brilliant night out. The city is awash with new bars and pubs that have been refitted and rebranded to fit into that vibrant social scene.
There are spaces catering for all - from hipsters to goths and students to Premier League footballers - but sometimes, all you want is a pint in a traditional boozer as your mind harks back to the days when the hard working men and women of Liverpool would drink, laugh and sing together in their locals.
Sadly, many traditional pubs have permanently closed in recent year, or undergone major refurbishment which has removed original features. The Beehive on Paradise Street is currently undergoing such a make over.
Thankfully, there are still some ‘proper’ pubs left in the city, with traditional features and cask ales, which are loved by people of all ages. We have created a list of some of the city’s long-standing pubs, filled with history.