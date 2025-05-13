13 top Liverpool cocktail bars perfect for World Cocktail Day according to your Google reviews

By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 13th May 2025, 11:21 BST

Celebrate World Cocktail Day at the best-rated cocktail bars in Liverpool, as highlighted by Google reviews. Discover classic and unique cocktail options the city offers.

World Cocktail Day is here, offering the perfect excuse to indulge in a couple of delicious, alcoholic drinks - even on a Tuesday.

Liverpool is home to many fantastic cocktail bars which boast exciting cocktail menus featuring classic pours as well as unique options.

Take a look at the gallery below to see which cocktail bars are the top-rated in the city, according to Google reviews.

Be At One Liverpool Victoria has a five out five star Google rating from 74 reviews.

1. Be At One Liverpool Victoria, North John Street

Be At One Liverpool Victoria has a five out five star Google rating from 74 reviews. | Be At One Liverpool Victoria

Pixel has a five out of five star Google rating from 151 reviews.

2. Pixel, Wood Street

Pixel has a five out of five star Google rating from 151 reviews. | Pixel

Kabin has a five out of five star Google rating for 57 reviews.

3. Kabin, Mathew Street

Kabin has a five out of five star Google rating for 57 reviews. | Kabin

Tonight Josephine has a 4.9 out of five star Google rating from 1,900 reviews.

4. Tonight Josephine, Hanover Street

Tonight Josephine has a 4.9 out of five star Google rating from 1,900 reviews. | Tonight Josephine

