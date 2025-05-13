World Cocktail Day is here, offering the perfect excuse to indulge in a couple of delicious, alcoholic drinks - even on a Tuesday.
Liverpool is home to many fantastic cocktail bars which boast exciting cocktail menus featuring classic pours as well as unique options.
Take a look at the gallery below to see which cocktail bars are the top-rated in the city, according to Google reviews.
1. Be At One Liverpool Victoria, North John Street
Be At One Liverpool Victoria has a five out five star Google rating from 74 reviews. | Be At One Liverpool Victoria
2. Pixel, Wood Street
Pixel has a five out of five star Google rating from 151 reviews. | Pixel
3. Kabin, Mathew Street
Kabin has a five out of five star Google rating for 57 reviews. | Kabin
4. Tonight Josephine, Hanover Street
Tonight Josephine has a 4.9 out of five star Google rating from 1,900 reviews. | Tonight Josephine