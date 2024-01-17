Valentine's Day is almost here and you may be looking at Italian restaurants around Liverpool, for a romantic date night with your partner.
The city is full of fantastic Italian eateries, serving delicious pasta and pizzas, antipasti and tiramisu. But, which restaurants are the most-highly recommended?
We have created a list of the best places serving Italian food in Liverpool, by combining Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.
Each venue has at least 150 reviews and 4.5 stars or more on Google, plus a five-star hygiene rating from health inspectors.
Here are the best* Italian restaurants in Liverpool, in alphabetical order.
*Please note, some highly rated restaurants were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or no rating listed and have not been included. All ratings are correct at the time of writing.
1. A Tavola Italian Deli, Madison Sqaure
⭐ A Tavola has a 4.6 out of five rating on Google from 191 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2019. 📝 Italian deli, wine bar and cooking school. Stocking Italy's finest produce. 💬 One reviewer said: "Best Italian in Liverpool staff were so attentive, food and wine delicious and good value."📍Madison Square. Liverpool L1 5BF Photo: A Tavola Italian Deli
2. Carlisi, Dale Street
⭐ Carlisi has a 4.9 out of five rating on Google from 535 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in July 2019. 📝 Authentic Sicilian street food, and tasting boards of charcuterie. 💬 One reviewer said: "If you haven’t visited Carlisi on Dale Street then you are missing out! I try and visit here at least 3 times a month. I would have to say that their cannolis are the best that I have ever tried! You are always made to feel very welcomed by Alesio and Federico and the atmosphere is warm and friendly. I would highly recommend!"📍Dale Street, Liverpool L2 5TF Photo: Google
3. Casa Italia, Stanley St
⭐ Casa Italia has a 4.6 out of five rating on Google from more than 2,000 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in February 2019. 📝 Classic Italian cuisine in rustic, painted brick room with checked tablecloths and stripped floors. 💬 One reviewer said: "Such a good vibe, food and prices! One of my favourite places in Liverpool, and always worth the wait in the queue! also lasagne is the beeeeest of the best!" 📍 Stanley Street, Liverpool
L1 6AL
4. Cose Buone, Cheapside
⭐ Cose Buone has a 4.8 out of five rating on Google from 286 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in January 2023. 📝 Laid-back locale supplying traditional snacks such as arancini, cannoli & pizza. 💬 One reviewer said: "Went today with young granddaughter she said best pizza she has ever had."📍Cheapside, Liverpool
L2 2DY Photo: Cose Buone