2 . Carlisi, Dale Street

⭐ Carlisi has a 4.9 out of five rating on Google from 535 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in July 2019. 📝 Authentic Sicilian street food, and tasting boards of charcuterie. 💬 One reviewer said: "If you haven’t visited Carlisi on Dale Street then you are missing out! I try and visit here at least 3 times a month. I would have to say that their cannolis are the best that I have ever tried! You are always made to feel very welcomed by Alesio and Federico and the atmosphere is warm and friendly. I would highly recommend!"📍Dale Street, Liverpool L2 5TF Photo: Google