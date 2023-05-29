The sun is shining and you shouldn’t have to leave your pups at home.

We’ve been blessed with brilliant weather this bank holiday weekend, and it looks like more sunshine is on the way.

Whether you want to go for a pint with friends or enjoy an iced coffee in the sun, there’s no need to leave your canine companions at home, with Liverpool boasting a number of dog-friendly venues.

From popular beer gardens to cosy coffee shops and restaurants, there are many venues that are more than happy to accommodate you and your pups - inside and outside.

So, if you’re heading into Liverpool with your four-legged friend, these are the perfect spots for you.

1 . Thoughtfully Cafe Thoughtfully Cafe is a lovely independent coffee shop, on the outskirts of Liverpool ONE, serving delicious treats, sandwiches and drinks. Dogs are welcome outside or inside, and staff are happy to provide water! Photo: Thoughtfully Cafe via Instagram

2 . Botanical Garden Tucked away on New Bird Street, Botanical Garden is a quirky, outdoor bar, open throughout spring and summer. The venue has a range of drinks and pizza, and is dog friendly too! Photo: @Botanicalgardnliverpool via Instagram

3 . Bill’s Restaurant Bill’s Restaurant serves up favourites such as a traditional breakfast, steak and eggs, halloumi and avocado burger and eggs benedict and fries. Bill’s offers a variety of British and contemporary European food. Dogs are welcome inside and out. Photo: Bill’s Restaurant

4 . The Caledonia The Caledonia, on Caledonia Street, is a vegan community pub, known for live music, great food and cask beers. It is also known for being dog-friendly! Photo: Rept0n1x via Wikimedia

