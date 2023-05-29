We’ve been blessed with brilliant weather this bank holiday weekend, and it looks like more sunshine is on the way.
Whether you want to go for a pint with friends or enjoy an iced coffee in the sun, there’s no need to leave your canine companions at home, with Liverpool boasting a number of dog-friendly venues.
From popular beer gardens to cosy coffee shops and restaurants, there are many venues that are more than happy to accommodate you and your pups - inside and outside.
So, if you’re heading into Liverpool with your four-legged friend, these are the perfect spots for you.
1. Thoughtfully Cafe
Thoughtfully Cafe is a lovely independent coffee shop, on the outskirts of Liverpool ONE, serving delicious treats, sandwiches and drinks. Dogs are welcome outside or inside, and staff are happy to provide water! Photo: Thoughtfully Cafe via Instagram
2. Botanical Garden
Tucked away on New Bird Street, Botanical Garden is a quirky, outdoor bar, open throughout spring and summer. The venue has a range of drinks and pizza, and is dog friendly too! Photo: @Botanicalgardnliverpool via Instagram
3. Bill’s Restaurant
Bill’s Restaurant serves up favourites such as a traditional breakfast, steak and eggs, halloumi and avocado burger and eggs benedict and fries. Bill’s offers a variety of British and contemporary European food. Dogs are welcome inside and out. Photo: Bill’s Restaurant
4. The Caledonia
The Caledonia, on Caledonia Street, is a vegan community pub, known for live music, great food and cask beers. It is also known for being dog-friendly! Photo: Rept0n1x via Wikimedia