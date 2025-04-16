15 of Liverpool's ‘real heritage pubs’ that should be on your bucket list for 2025

There’s nothing quite like a cold pint in a proper traditional pub - and Liverpool is brimming with fantastic watering holes filled with history.

Dozens of Merseyside pubs are included in CAMRA’s North West Real Heritage Pub guide, including many in Liverpool. We have scoured the guide and chosen 15 of the fantastic Liverpool venues featured.

According to CAMRA, all entries stand out “as being of particular national heritage interest” and “represent an important aspect of the area's cultural and built heritage”.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 15 of the Liverpool pubs listed in the CAMRA guide – and find out why they were included.

1. Peter Kavanagh's, Egerton Street

CAMRA says: "An astonishing, unique pub fitted out by the eponymous landlord. It bursts into life with curios hanging from ceiling and walls. The snugs have murals and colourful stained glass windows with wooden shutters and unusual heavy tables for ships that help smokers and drinkers in adverse conditions – these too designed by the licensee. Benches have carved armrests. The pub has been extended without diminishing its remarkable character." | Google

CAMRA says: "A statement Art Nouveau-style pub with one of the most ornate plasterwork ceilings. Even the entrance has etched, glazed panels and a decorative roof. The main rooms have impressive carved wood panelling topped by a marble frieze. The fireplaces and the counter with a rare copper front are unquestionably grand. The former billiard room upstairs has an ornate glass dome."

2. The Crown Hotel, Lime Street

CAMRA says: "A statement Art Nouveau-style pub with one of the most ornate plasterwork ceilings. Even the entrance has etched, glazed panels and a decorative roof. The main rooms have impressive carved wood panelling topped by a marble frieze. The fireplaces and the counter with a rare copper front are unquestionably grand. The former billiard room upstairs has an ornate glass dome." | User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

CAMRA says: "A tiny pub nestled in a terrace of houses, it boasts nevertheless a smoke room and a bar with a lobby between. The bar has a fine curved counter while the other two drinking areas are served via sashes in a five-bay screen that contains excellent etched and cut glass. A good example of a locals’ pub form the nineteenth century."

3. The Belvedere, Sugnall Street

CAMRA says: "A tiny pub nestled in a terrace of houses, it boasts nevertheless a smoke room and a bar with a lobby between. The bar has a fine curved counter while the other two drinking areas are served via sashes in a five-bay screen that contains excellent etched and cut glass. A good example of a locals’ pub form the nineteenth century." | The Belvedere Arms

CAMRA says: "Commissioned in 1873 for Cain’s Brewery - see their emblem and motto in mosaic and coloured glass at the entrance. The style is, unusually for a pub, Gothic. Much opened up but, overall, the work is sensitive."

4. The Albert, Lark Lane

CAMRA says: "Commissioned in 1873 for Cain’s Brewery - see their emblem and motto in mosaic and coloured glass at the entrance. The style is, unusually for a pub, Gothic. Much opened up but, overall, the work is sensitive." | Google

