1 . Peter Kavanagh's, Egerton Street

CAMRA says: "An astonishing, unique pub fitted out by the eponymous landlord. It bursts into life with curios hanging from ceiling and walls. The snugs have murals and colourful stained glass windows with wooden shutters and unusual heavy tables for ships that help smokers and drinkers in adverse conditions – these too designed by the licensee. Benches have carved armrests. The pub has been extended without diminishing its remarkable character." | Google