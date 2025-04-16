Dozens of Merseyside pubs are included in CAMRA’s North West Real Heritage Pub guide, including many in Liverpool. We have scoured the guide and chosen 15 of the fantastic Liverpool venues featured.
According to CAMRA, all entries stand out “as being of particular national heritage interest” and “represent an important aspect of the area's cultural and built heritage”.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 15 of the Liverpool pubs listed in the CAMRA guide – and find out why they were included.
1. Peter Kavanagh's, Egerton Street
CAMRA says: "An astonishing, unique pub fitted out by the eponymous
landlord. It bursts into life with curios hanging from ceiling
and walls. The snugs have murals and colourful stained glass windows with wooden shutters and unusual heavy
tables for ships that help smokers and drinkers in adverse
conditions – these too designed by the licensee. Benches
have carved armrests. The pub has been extended without
diminishing its remarkable character."
| Google
2. The Crown Hotel, Lime Street
CAMRA says: "A statement Art Nouveau-style pub with one of the most
ornate plasterwork ceilings. Even the entrance has etched,
glazed panels and a decorative roof. The main rooms have
impressive carved wood panelling topped by a marble
frieze. The fireplaces and the counter with a rare copper
front are unquestionably grand. The former billiard room
upstairs has an ornate glass dome." | User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia
3. The Belvedere, Sugnall Street
CAMRA says: "A tiny pub nestled in a terrace of houses, it boasts
nevertheless a smoke room and a bar with a lobby between.
The bar has a fine curved counter while the other two
drinking areas are served via sashes in a five-bay screen
that contains excellent etched and cut glass. A good
example of a locals’ pub form the nineteenth century." | The Belvedere Arms
4. The Albert, Lark Lane
CAMRA says: "Commissioned in 1873 for Cain’s Brewery - see their emblem
and motto in mosaic and coloured glass at the entrance. The
style is, unusually for a pub, Gothic. Much opened up but,
overall, the work is sensitive." | Google
