15 must-visit pubs in Liverpool chosen by drinker's bible The Good Beer Guide

More than 70 pubs in Merseyside feature in the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide.
The Good Beer Guide, which surveys 4,500 pubs, is considered to be the ‘definitive beer drinker’s guide’ for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs and is published annually by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
We have scoured the list and picked out 15 of our favourite pubs in and around Liverpool city centre.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 15 of the Liverpool pubs listed in the CAMRA guide – and find out why they were included.
1. The Dispensary, Liverpool
The Dispensary has a quirky yet traditional interior, and serves up a range of brilliant drinks. A range of cask ales are available and it’s always busy. The Good Pub Guide said: “This lively city pub is a haven for real ale drinkers of all
ages. The attractive bar area has Victorian features, with
a raised wood panelled area to the rear." | User calflier001 via Wikimedia
2. Baltic Fleet, Liverpool
The Baltic Fleet is a popular independent pub, serving a range of local beers and spirits. It has a lovely outdoor seating area, equipped with heaters for those colder days and nights, as well as seats inside. A new floor is set to open next week, so even more customers can enjoy the CAMRA award-winning pub. The Good Beer Guide gave a special mention to ‘simple well cooked/priced lunchtime food such as traditional scouse’. | Baltic Fleet
3. The Belvedere Arms, Liverpool
CAMRA says: "A tiny pub nestled in a terrace of houses, it boasts nevertheless a smoke room and a bar with a lobby between. The bar has a fine curved counter while the other two drinking areas are served via sashes in a five-bay screen that contains excellent etched and cut glass. A good example of a locals’ pub form the nineteenth century." | The Belvedere Arms
4. The Vines, Liverpool
The Vines (also known as the Big House) was brought back to life by the 1936 Pub Co. in 2023. CAMRA said: "Rebuilt in 1907 as a Cains pub, the Vines, like its sister pub the Philharmonic, is one of the great show pubs of the country, and has been identified by CAMRA as having a nationally important historic pub interior. The harvest- themed plasterwork in the smoke-room was created by sculptor Walter Gilbert in 1908. The plasterwork and glass in the other room are the work of Henry Gustave Hiller." | Leigh Elliott Photography
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.