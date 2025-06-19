15 best ice cream shops for a delicious treat in Liverpool and Merseyside this summer

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Jun 2025, 15:38 BST

Discover 15 of the top-rated ice cream shops in Liverpool and Merseyside, perfect for a summer treat.

Liverpool is braced for blazing conditions this week, with the heatwave bringing temperatures of 30 degrees and glorious sunshine. And when it feels like you’re melting, there’s really only one cure - a tasty ice cream.

- Major heat health warning issued in Liverpool as temperatures soar to 30°C

- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.

We have looked at your Google reviews to find the best ice cream shops, perfect for a cold treat during this scorching heat. In no particular order, here are 15 of the highest rated ice cream parlours in Liverpool and its surrounding areas.

Flissys, Thurstaston, has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Google, and over 1,100 reviews. The Wirral coffee shop is popular with locals, and the perfect stop-off point for walkers - there’s even dog ice cream!

1. Flissys, Thurstaston, Wirral

Flissys, Thurstaston, has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Google, and over 1,100 reviews. The Wirral coffee shop is popular with locals, and the perfect stop-off point for walkers - there’s even dog ice cream! | Flissys

The Reader Ice Cream Parlour, Calderstones Park, has 4.4 out of five stars on Google, and over 150 reviews. The lovely ice cream shop is in the heart of Calderstones Park and serves a variety of flavours.

2. The Reader Ice Cream Parlour, Calderstones Park, Liverpool

The Reader Ice Cream Parlour, Calderstones Park, has 4.4 out of five stars on Google, and over 150 reviews. The lovely ice cream shop is in the heart of Calderstones Park and serves a variety of flavours. | The Reader Ice Cream Parlour

P&D Gran Caffe has a 4.6 out of five star Google rating, from more than 1,500 reviews. The Italian cafe offers tons of different flavours of gelato.

3. P&D Gran Caffe, Tarleton Street, Liverpool

P&D Gran Caffe has a 4.6 out of five star Google rating, from more than 1,500 reviews. The Italian cafe offers tons of different flavours of gelato. | P&D Gran Caffe

Hi Kitty has a 4.8 out of five star Google rating, from 114 reviews. It offers cute vibes and tasty treats, including ice cream and milkshakes.

4. Hi Kitty, Berry Street, Liverpool

Hi Kitty has a 4.8 out of five star Google rating, from 114 reviews. It offers cute vibes and tasty treats, including ice cream and milkshakes. | Bond Media Agency

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolHeatwave
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice