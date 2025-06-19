Liverpool is braced for blazing conditions this week, with the heatwave bringing temperatures of 30 degrees and glorious sunshine. And when it feels like you’re melting, there’s really only one cure - a tasty ice cream.
We have looked at your Google reviews to find the best ice cream shops, perfect for a cold treat during this scorching heat. In no particular order, here are 15 of the highest rated ice cream parlours in Liverpool and its surrounding areas.
1. Flissys, Thurstaston, Wirral
Flissys, Thurstaston, has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Google, and over 1,100 reviews. The Wirral coffee shop is popular with locals, and the perfect stop-off point for walkers - there’s even dog ice cream! | Flissys
2. The Reader Ice Cream Parlour, Calderstones Park, Liverpool
The Reader Ice Cream Parlour, Calderstones Park, has 4.4 out of five stars on Google, and over 150 reviews. The lovely ice cream shop is in the heart of Calderstones Park and serves a variety of flavours. | The Reader Ice Cream Parlour
3. P&D Gran Caffe, Tarleton Street, Liverpool
P&D Gran Caffe has a 4.6 out of five star Google rating, from more than 1,500 reviews. The Italian cafe offers tons of different flavours of gelato. | P&D Gran Caffe
4. Hi Kitty, Berry Street, Liverpool
Hi Kitty has a 4.8 out of five star Google rating, from 114 reviews. It offers cute vibes and tasty treats, including ice cream and milkshakes. | Bond Media Agency