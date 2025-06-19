Liverpool is braced for blazing conditions this week, with the heatwave bringing temperatures of 30 degrees and glorious sunshine. And when it feels like you’re melting, there’s really only one cure - a tasty ice cream.

We have looked at your Google reviews to find the best ice cream shops, perfect for a cold treat during this scorching heat. In no particular order, here are 15 of the highest rated ice cream parlours in Liverpool and its surrounding areas.