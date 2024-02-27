1 . Black Horse, School Hill, Heswall, Wirral

Black Horse has original features such as a bar, with wooden floors and panelling. The space in the lounge, with a focal fireplace and main bar offers casual dining and a space for socialising. To the rear of the lounge, there is a separate conservatory. The private accommodation consists of three bedrooms, bathrooms, a kitchen, and a living area. According to FindMyPub, the ingoing cost is £13,307 with annual rent of £21,688.. Photo: Google Street View