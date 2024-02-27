Most of us love a trip to the local pub, but have you ever considered being the person calling the shots and managing the bar?
Liverpool is filled with incredible bars and pubs, if you’ve ever dreamed of owning one, you’re in luck as a number are currently looking for new landlords.
Using Find My Pub, we have created a list of all the Merseyside pubs that are currently up for grabs.
Here, in no particular order, are the local boozers in need of a new landlord - could it be you?
1. Black Horse, School Hill, Heswall, Wirral
Black Horse has original features such as a bar, with wooden floors and panelling. The space in the lounge, with a focal fireplace and main bar offers casual dining and a space for socialising. To the rear of the lounge, there is a separate conservatory. The private accommodation consists of three bedrooms, bathrooms, a kitchen, and a living area. According to FindMyPub, the ingoing cost is £13,307 with annual rent of £21,688.. Photo: Google Street View
2. Rose & Crown, Poulton Road, Seacombe, Wirral
The Rose & Crown is the only pub located in the centre of Seacombe village. A refurbishment is scheduled to transform the Rose & Crown into a well-finished community pub, with improvements made to the interior and exterior.
The pub has private accommodation consisting of three bedrooms, a kitchen, a large lounge and a bathroom. According to FindMyPub, the ingoing cost is £29,207, with annual rent of £21,670. Photo: Google Street View
3. Clubmoor Hotel, Townsend Lane, Anfield, Liverpool
The Clubmoor Hotel is located within walking distance of local shops and amenities and has good transport links to the city centre. The pub has a large traditional lounge, a separate tap room bar and a walled patio area.
The business comes with a large family private accommodation with three large bedrooms, a bathroom separate toilet, a kitchen, a living room, and an office.
According to FindMyPub, the ingoing cost is £3,000, with annual rent of £12,500. Photo: Google Street View
4. Lord Nelson, East Prescot Road, Knotty Ash
The Lord Nelson is directly opposite Alder Hey Hospital and close to many amenities, including supermarkets, fast food venues, and other pubs. The pub is one room with a bar sitting along the length of a wall. The pub comes with domestic accommodation that consists of three bedrooms, a private kitchen, and a lounge. According to FindMyPub, the ingoing cost is £3,375, with annual rent of £12,000. Photo: Google Street View