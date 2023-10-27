18 discontinued childhood sweets and chocolate bars that people in Liverpool miss the most
From Spangles to Frosties, here are Liverpool’s most missed sweets and chocolates, guaranteed to make you feel nostalgic.
Over the years, we have had to cope with many of our favourite snacks disappearing from supermarket shelves, never to be seen again.
Despite companies often saying this is due to lack of customer demand, we are pretty sure that many of these discontinued sweets and chocolate bars were incredibly popular.
To see if other people around Merseyside loved the same snacks as us, we asked LiverpoolWorld readers to share the old, discontinued sweets and snacks they miss the most and received a high volume of suggestions.
