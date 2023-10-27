From Spangles to Frosties, here are Liverpool’s most missed sweets and chocolates, guaranteed to make you feel nostalgic.

Over the years, we have had to cope with many of our favourite snacks disappearing from supermarket shelves, never to be seen again.

Despite companies often saying this is due to lack of customer demand, we are pretty sure that many of these discontinued sweets and chocolate bars were incredibly popular.

To see if other people around Merseyside loved the same snacks as us, we asked LiverpoolWorld readers to share the old, discontinued sweets and snacks they miss the most and received a high volume of suggestions.

From Spangles to Frosties, here are Liverpool’s most missed sweets, guaranteed to make you feel nostalgic.

1 . Spira Spira bars were launched in North West and South West England in the mid 1980s, then eventually rolled out across the country. They were sadly discontinued in 2005. Photo: Cadbury's

2 . Pacers Originally named Opal Mints, Pacers were chewy mint sweets, made by Mars. They were discontinued in 1985. Photo: Mars

3 . Milky Way Crispy Rolls Milky Way Crispy Rolls disappeared from the UK in 2022, with petitions being made for their return. Mars confirmed that they were discontinued, however, there have been some reports that have been reappearing on the shelves in Home Bargains stores. Photo: monticellllo - stock.adobe.com

4 . Cadbury’s Coconut Boost Though Boost bars still exist, there used to be multiple flavours available, including coconut and peanut. The coconut bar was discontinued in 1994 and now we know the peanut version as a Starbar. Photo: Cadbury’s