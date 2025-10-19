The awards celebrate the people, places and experiences powering a visitor economy worth £6.25 billion, with 20 categories spanning accommodation, attractions, food and drink, entertainment, events and innovation.

The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at Liverpool Cathedral on March 5, 2026, hosted by Radio Merseyside presenter, Kevin Duala. The category winners will be eligible to be considered for the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, providing a route to wider recognition beyond the city region.

The shortlist includes venues up for Taste of Liverpool City Region awards - Cafe of the Year and Restaurant of the Year - as well as the Pub of the Year accolade. Take a look at the fabulous businesses up awards in the food categories in the gallery below (in no particular order).

The complete shortlist can be found here.

1 . ALERTA Coffee Shortlisted for Taste of Liverpool City Region, Cafe of the Year. | ALERTA

2 . Bean Coffee Roasters Liverpool ONE Shortlisted for Taste of Liverpool City Region, Cafe of the Year. | Bean Coffee

3 . Bold Street Coffee Shortlisted for Taste of Liverpool City Region, Cafe of the Year. | Bold Street Coffee. Image Google street view

4 . Moose Shortlisted for Taste of Liverpool City Region, Cafe of the Year. | Emma Dukes